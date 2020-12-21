2021 sports outlook

With President-elect Joe Biden in office, championship teams will start visiting the White House again. In recent years, multiple teams have skipped the traditional photo op due to their stars’ vehement dislike of President Donald Trump: The Golden State Warriors unanimously declined to meet Trump after winning the 2017 NBA title. The U.S. women’s soccer team did likewise after clinching the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Some Christian and conservative athletes may refuse to meet with Biden, as happened with former President Barack Obama. But such snubs will be rarer with Biden than with Trump.
Transgender athletes will likely score big victories before Congress and courtrooms as well as on the field. Biden has vowed to pass the Equality Act, an LGBT-friendly bill that would undermine federal protections for female athletes at high schools and colleges, during his first 100 days in office. With Democrats retaining a majority in the House of Representatives and possibly matching Republicans’ numbers in the Senate (pending the outcome of Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff election), that could be doable, especially with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote.
Even if the Equality Act doesn’t pass immediately, Biden will likely reinstate the Obama administration’s educational protections for transgender students, which Trump withdrew.
Federal judges in Idaho and Connecticut, meanwhile, have signaled they are likely to uphold biologically male athletes’ ability to compete as “women” in women’s sports. Such rulings would fly in the face of scientific evidence proving the unfair advantages that male athletes possess when competing against women—even male athletes who have undergone “transitioning.”