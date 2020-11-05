Movie or board game?

Watch and wait
Election night could provide a quick White House winner, or a flood of mail-in ballots and social division could delay results for weeks
As South Korea seeks to deescalate tensions with North Korea, activists sending information across the border say the government is eroding their rights
The pandemic-year shift to online learning challenges low-income and rural families without reliable internet. But school districts and governments are searching for solutions
Voters decided ballot initiatives on life, drugs, labor, and crime
Knives Out, released in late 2019 but popular now on streaming platforms, is a Clue board game come to life, complete with a mansion, house staff, and a complicated family.
Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is a best-selling mystery author in his own last chapter. The morning after his 85th birthday party, the housekeeper finds Harlan dead by apparent suicide—or not?
Famous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to investigate. It’s jarring to hear a Southern drawl drip from an actor known for playing James Bond, but Craig headlines an entertaining ensemble.
Harlan’s youngest son, Walt (Michael Shannon), is always trying to live up to his father’s legacy. There’s Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), the overachieving daughter, and husband Richard (Don Johnson), a man who’s never felt fully respected. Their black-sheep son, Ransom (Chris Evans), is a family embarrassment. Then there’s Joni (Toni Collette), the free-spirited widow of Harlan’s late son, and her woke daughter, Meg (Katherine Langford).
Benoit Blanc turns to Harlan’s kind-hearted nurse and companion, Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas). She guides the detective through the complicated family web, unintentionally landing herself in the middle of the mystery.
To say anything past this point would spoil the intrigue. Unfortunately, frequent swearing throughout does spoil the film, earning it a PG-13 rating.