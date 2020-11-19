Mint cigarettes and gas rations

Accessible History

Book of the Year

The Year of Peril: America in 1942 is our history winner in another year of peril, 2020. Although I know the end of the 1942 story, author Tracy Campbell made me feel I was reading a novel in which it wasn’t clear that the hero would survive. It’s hard for us to believe now, but in 1942 War Production Board chairman Donald Nelson had good reason to say, “The awful realization was slowly coming over the country that America was losing a war.”

The religiosity of President Franklin Roosevelt’s messages, which would not pass muster with liberal pundits today, accentuated the urgency. In his January State of the Union speech he said a German victory would mean that “the Holy Bible and the Cross of Mercy would be replaced by Mein Kampf and the swastika and the naked sword.” At a press conference on Feb. 17 he said Hitler’s forces might bomb New York or Detroit at any time, maybe even “tomorrow night.”

Big media echoed that concern. Time on Feb. 23 reported on “the worst week of the century” where the “fate of the nation” was up for grabs. Life proclaimed 1942 “the critical year in the existence of the United States.” Three out of 10 Americans hoped for a negotiated settlement with Hitler.

Historian Allan Nevins complained: “Do we have sufficient unity of the … kind that will enable farmers, workers, capitalists, and professional groups to work together?” If groups do not endorse shared sacrifice, he said, “we shall have that equality of sacrifice seen in Poland, Greece, and occupied France—where everybody has lost practically everything.”

Philip Wylie’s best-selling Generation of Vipers said American high schools “teach nothing but gibberish” due to the “pee wee caliber of teachers” within an educational system that was “a public swindle, an assassination of sanity.” Recruits did not have basic math skills, and 82 percent of colleges and universities did not require students to take a course in U.S. history. Pollsters asked, “Do you think some form of socialism would be a good thing or a bad thing for our country as a whole?” One-fourth of Americans said “good,” and 34 percent more said they did not know.

Author Campbell has an eye for ironies. President Roosevelt declared tobacco an essential wartime material. Julep cigarettes advertised their “miracle mint” that “freshens your mouth at every puff. Even if you chain-smoke, your mouth feels clean, sparkling all day long.” Henry Ford and IBM head Thomas Watson waved the flag because they had much to atone for: The German army went to war riding more than 350,000 Ford trucks, and the German government tracked down Jewish citizens using punch card machines manufactured by IBM’s German subsidiary.

Anticipating our recent national debate about letting businesses but not churches open, pastors complained that traveling salesmen but not clergy received gas rationing exemptions: Rev. Dallas Billington of Akron said the lack of an exemption showed “that we as a nation do not put God first.”

Others feared gas rationing would lead to social isolation, but one sociologist said it was beneficial since “mother and dad are going to get to know one another much better by being forced to spend more evenings at home together, while daughter and son, unable to use the family car for dates, will have to devote more of their evenings with their friends in their respective homes.”

And Congressional Resolution 303 goofed when it described the proper way to salute the flag: “extending the right hand, palm upward, toward the flag.” People said that resembled the Nazi salute, so six months later Congress amended the resolution and asked civilians to place “the right hand over the heart.”