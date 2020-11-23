Michigan election certification paves way for Biden transition

After Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers cast a crucial vote to certify the state’s election results on Monday, President Donald Trump made way for his administration to begin working with President-elect Joe Biden on his transition to the White House.

“In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that [General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy] and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols,” Trump tweeted. But he added that he would “keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

Michigan’s certification vote may be the death knell in President Trump’s long-shot strategy to capture the Electoral College vote—and with it, reelection—despite the math working in Biden’s favor. According to current state election tallies, Biden leads Trump 306 to 232 in electoral votes, more than enough to secure the presidency.

Shortly after Michigan’s certification, GSA chief Emily Murphy confirmed in a letter that Biden is the “apparent winner” of the general election, a move that allows Biden’s team to coordinate with federal agencies.

Although some states will not certify their results for several more days, Republican hopes for Trump’s legal challenges are fading quickly, and several Republican leaders over the weekend urged Trump to cooperate with the Biden transition team.

Certification is usually a routine process. But this year it took on new weight as Republicans and Trump’s legal team sought to challenge the finalization of election results in recent days. On Friday, Trump invited top Republicans in Michigan’s Legislature to come to the White House, a meeting that fueled speculation the president would try to delay some states’ election certifications and convince Republican-controlled legislatures to select Electoral College electors who would vote for Trump rather than Biden.

Even if Biden had won a state’s popular vote, delaying the certification of those results could allow Trump to argue that the state had not made a choice in time, opening the door for the legislature to step in.

Two Michigan state lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, said in a joint statement after the Friday White House meeting they “have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and … we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”

For the certification-delay effort to have worked, Trump would have needed the support of the Republican-controlled Legislature in Michigan, along with at least two other Republican-controlled legislatures (as in Georgia or Wisconsin), to get 270 votes at the Electoral College. Monday’s result means the long-shot effort is essentially dead.

On Monday, it was unclear throughout much of the day whether the GOP representatives on the Michigan Board of State Canvassers would temporarily prevent the state from certifying election results. But after hearing three hours of public comments, GOP board member Aaron Van Langevelde voted with the two Democrats on the board. The other Republican member, Norm Shinkle, abstained due to concerns about unbalanced vote totals in Wayne County.

At the outset of the meeting, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater defended the security of the state’s election processes and said the bureau “has not identified any irregularities this year other than the typical human error that is always part of the process.” He said errors had been caught before tallies had been made official.

In a joint statement on Saturday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the Michigan Republican Party had called on Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers to delay certifying results. McDaniel said the board should adjourn for 14 days to allow for a “full audit and investigation” before certification.

In justifying his yes vote, Van Langevelde, an attorney, said he had reviewed state law and determined that delaying the vote was outside the board’s authority: “I found nothing about making certification contingent on an audit. I found nothing that gives us the authority to review complaints for fraud. I mean, I think the law is pretty clear here.”

Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits and requested recounts in several key states.They achieved some small victories but have been unable to prove vote irregularities or fraud substantial enough to overturn Biden’s margin of victory in any state.

“None of this is going to work,” Ryan Burge, assistant professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, said of the Trump campaign’s legal maneuvers. “All of this stuff is like trying to thread a needle 10 times.”

Kevin Kosar, resident scholar with the conservative American Enterprise Institute, agreed: “There would have to be multiple states that throw out their votes for Biden. … That would require legislative majorities and/or governors to stick out their necks to do this. Which would invite massive popular outrage.”