Margins of error

The sun rose on Wednesday morning to an unclear forecast for the final results of the 2020 presidential election. By daybreak, at least five crucial states still hadn’t been called: North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Still, President Donald Trump declared he was winning the election early Wednesday morning, and he vowed to fight Democrats on results he said could be faulty. In an early morning email to supporters, the Trump campaign warned: “Despite the numbers that are very obviously in favor of your president, the Democrats will try to steal this election!”

The reality was far more unclear—and it called for far more restraint—as election officials continued to count votes, even in states where the current count favors Trump. Those states include North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. But the final outcome is still uncertain.

By Wednesday morning, it appeared Democratic nominee Joe Biden had flipped Arizona, picking up 11 crucial electoral votes in a state Trump won in 2016. Biden also led by a wisp in Wisconsin—he was ahead by 0.2 percent early Wednesday, as election officials continued to count absentee ballots in the state.

The outcome of mail-in ballots will likely take center stage on Wednesday, particularly in Pennsylvania, with its coveted prize of 20 electoral votes in the balance. The state could prove the tipping point for either candidate.

Trump was leading by 12 points in Pennsylvania by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, but it appeared at least 36 percent of the state’s votes hadn’t yet been tabulated. It’s possible the remaining mail-in ballots could break for Biden, creating a “blue shift” that some pundits predicted. If Biden pulls close—or if he pulls ahead—voters may need to prepare for the strong possibility of campaigns pursuing litigation over the results.

With the outcome still unclear, Trump ally and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized the president early Wednesday for declaring he had clearly won states that hadn’t yet been called: “There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight—there just isn’t.”