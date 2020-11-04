Margins of error

Meanwhile, there was also criticism to go around for pundits and big media outlets that had predicted a Biden victory—or even a Biden landslide—ahead of Tuesday’s contest.
Conservative commentator Henry Olsen reserved some of that criticism for himself, after his own prediction of a clear Biden victory earlier in the week.
At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, as election results started rolling in, Olsen wrote on The Washington Post’s election blog: “So I don’t like to eat crow, but the more I look at the data the more I think I was too optimistic for Biden.”
A minute later he wrote: “I’m not saying Biden won’t win the presidency. It’s just not shaping up as a Biden +7 national win in the popular vote, and he needs to win by 6 or so to have a decent shot of carrying those states.”
A half-hour later, Olsen was even more candid: “I never like being wrong professionally, but it’s clear that Biden is not going to win the national vote by anything like what every major poll’s crosstabs implied. That means polling error of mammoth proportions—the industry will have a lot of serious thinking to do.”
Big media outlets have some serious thinking to do as well. Even as national polls showed Biden leading by double digits, polls in crucial swing states showed him leading by only single digits—well within the margin of error for Trump to pull ahead on election night.
Some news outlets noted those numbers but still indulged in speculation over a Biden landslide, creating a narrative that likely led to landslide expectations among many voters.
By the time Trump won Florida on Tuesday night—including a significant number of Hispanic voters in the Sunshine State—that speculation was evaporating, along with the once-bubbly morale of political anchors on some television networks.
Anchors at MSNBC have long unveiled their contempt for Trump, but their refusal to consider an alternative outcome to a Biden romp proved embarrassing. As the race grew closer on Tuesday night, one anchor furiously tried to map out scenarios for Biden to win the election without winning Pennsylvania.
“That is crazy,” MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow replied. “I mean, I have done that math myself, and I know it’s true, but I can’t believe we’re talking about it as one of the things that might actually happen.”
News networks are likely more sober on Wednesday morning about what might actually happen, even as a Biden win remains a possibility.
And as voters wait on presidential results—likely at least through the day on Wednesday—they’ll also wait for Senate results. By Wednesday morning, those results appeared nearly evenly split, with some races still up in the air: another result some pundits never seemed to consider might actually happen.