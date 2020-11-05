Oct. 10—Nancy Manring/Westlake, Ohio

The New York Times could take a tip from your cover story on Kamala Harris. Through facts instead of subjectivity, the article pointed out her evil intent through the destruction of unborn babies and her preference for animals.

Kipper Tabb/Duluth, Ga.

Thank you, Jamie Dean, for shining light on the darkness of Harris’ VP run. Like Joe Biden, she will be whatever the left needs her to be to win at all costs.

Oct. 10—Lucy Sharkey/Youngstown, Ohio

You overlooked something important in your article on Vice President Mike Pence: He is the perfect complement to President Trump. When the president is hot, Pence can bring down the temperature without insulting his superiors.

Oct. 10—Sara Douglas Clark/Jackson, Miss.

While I appreciate that WORLD objectively presented opposing views, David French made a flimsy case. He argued that the separation of policy and character was impossible, but he provided no evidence for Trump’s poor policymaking while harping on his character. Wayne Grudem argued that policies in part speak to one’s character and gave a plenitude of examples to support his claim.

Pamela Coleman/Houston, Texas

Marvin Olasky should have pressed David French on his claim that Mr. Trump is the most divisive president ever elected and asked him to explain why he believes that.

Nick Bennett/Lima, Ohio

The majority of Christians recognize that this election is about choosing the lesser of two evils from a policy perspective, not character.

Frank Dodson/Corpus Christi, Texas

I almost fell out of my chair when I read, “The power of the president over abortion is profoundly limited.” For the first time in 50 years, the overturning of Roe v. Wade is possible, and French would rather talk about character than action.

Oct. 10—Glenn Chapman/Loves Park, Ill.

Joel Belz gets it: Our debt level from national to personal is unsustainable. This will negatively affect every American man, woman, and child, and most media outlets won’t even acknowledge the coming crisis.

Jim Richardson/Oro Valley, Ariz.

As Christians, we need to communicate to our elected representatives that living with trillions of dollars of debt is not an option for our country.

Oct. 10—Gary Karwoski/Brookfield, Ill.

The Judeo-Christian ethic that defined truth and drove our morality has been jettisoned for relative truth defined by the self-defeating statement, “The only absolute truth is there is no absolute truth.”

Oct. 10—Conrad Showalter/Goshen, Ind.

Leah Hickman’s description of the content of President Trump’s tweets shows where his real interest lies, and sadly, in relation to the other pro-life issues—immigration, racism, and healthcare—his record is dismally clear.

Oct. 10—Bill Caldwell/Seneca, S.C.

It pained me to read of Marvin Olasky’s intent to retire as editor in chief in two more years. I am grateful he will continue to contribute columns, etc. I am also grateful for his wisdom to enact a succession plan.

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

A robust theology of reporting news

Oct. 10—Lauren Dunn/Wichita, Kan.

Thank you for sharing the news in all its craziness and even darkness, but also for reminding us that God always has His hand in the events swirling around us.

Oct. 10—Jo Schuster/Cedar Rapids, Iowa

If you were trying to give equal time and fairness to the coverage of Kamala Harris vs. Mike Pence, you missed the boat. You gave her three pictures and six pages. He got one picture and one-third the coverage.

Oct. 10—Georgia Larson/Newberg, Ore.

I appreciated Wayne Grudem’s (partial) list of President Trump’s achievements vs. David French, who could barely give the president credit for anything—except the division in the country.

Andrew H. Selle/Essex Junction, Vt.

I wish you had called out French on his charge that Trump “intentionally tries to divide” the nation.



Mark Benedict/Dubuque, Iowa

I share French’s concerns about character and Grudem’s positive assessment of Trump’s policies and accomplishments. I am personally struggling with the decision about whether to vote for Trump, but I know that I cannot vote for Biden.

Lauri Green/Kansas, Okla.

It was interesting reading and listening to the Grudem and French interviews on the podcast. I agreed and disagreed with both of them. For me, their perspectives are too simplistic. As a Christian voting my faith, I find it very difficult to vote for either candidate. Trump’s character is so troubling, but a vote for Biden would be a vote for a party platform that stands for things I absolutely cannot cast a vote for.

Bruce Pittard on wng.org

Grudem says, “If someone wants to point out to me some actual Trump lies … I’d be happy to look at them.” How about that COVID-19 was no worse than the regular flu, that it would soon burn itself out in the warm weather (or just fade away into thin air), that children are virtually immune to the virus, and that the government had everything under control?

Chuck Newcomer/Denton, Texas

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are like me, flawed and in need of grace. I wish Marvin Olasky had made this point to French and prompted a response so that we might understand how his extreme judgments on Trump come so readily and seem to lack any critical assessment of Biden.

Bill Russell/Brighton, Mich.

French supports a candidate and party that would diminish our freedom, continue to divide our country, and has a platform that is anti-family, anti-life, and anti-God.

Paul J. Perrone/Springfield, Va.

As a very reluctant 2016 Trump voter, I am bewildered by French’s argument. The only major point with which I would agree is that Trump is a product of forces building up for some time.

Paul Schuh/Silver Spring, Md.

Marvin Olasky’s interview with David French did not serve as an effective counterpoint to Wayne Grudem.

Gordon Middleton/Centreville, Va.

French would have a stronger argument were Trump still the unknown he was in 2016. At this point, the president has a proven record of accomplishments.

Lois Carlson/Grantsburg, Wis.

“The case against Donald Trump”? None, considering the alternative!

Paul Matlock/Pagosa Springs, Colo.

I think David French should travel to Key West, rent a rubber duck boat, and paddle to Cuba and get a taste of what’s in store for America if Biden wins. God help us if the Democrats take over the Senate also.

Don Wilkinson/East Berlin, Pa.

French said we should elect Joe Biden and then see how his administration “would treat discrimination and dissent.” Biden would undoubtedly undo the pro-life, pro-family, religious tolerance, and tax benefit gains under the current administration.

James Martin/Fairfield, Calif.

David French, who I’ve always considered both brilliant and thoughtful, said Trump has done more than any single human being in his lifetime to divide the country and governed incompetently to boot. Obama used age, sex, gender identity, skin color, financial status, religion, educational level, political affiliation, and views on the sanctity of life to divide America.

David R. Brewer/Gibsonia, Pa.

French is obviously very bright and he has a stellar education, but his argument against Trump and in favor of Biden is deeply flawed. The impact of a Biden/Harris victory would be extremely destructive for our nation.

Lisa Meek/Bothell, Wash.

I was shocked and struggled with anger against a fellow believer over the “principled” stance of David French in his hopes that President Trump loses reelection in a landslide. We know how much damage the Democrats can do in four years, and we can see and hear their agenda that would erode the very freedoms we have to practice our Christian beliefs.

Brian Moyer/Stoughton, Wis.

French seems blind to Trump’s many accomplishments concerning the judiciary, Christian liberty, the sanctity of life, economic improvement at all levels, diplomatic triumphs, defending Americans against Islamic terrorism, intellectual property rights, trade deficits, agricultural exports, Canadian/Mexican trade agreements, standing up to China, etc.



Susan Sullivan/Kalispell, Mont.

None of us like the bombastic, arrogant man we hear at times, but I for one would rather have a leader who holds to the Constitution than one who blows with the cultural wind.

David E. Canfield/Bloomington, Ind.

Having suffered through decades of smooth-talking politicians making promises they failed to keep, I’ll gladly settle for a rough-talking president who has fulfilled the better part of what he promised. This is surely a major reason that those on the left hate him so.

Elena Lewis/Owens Cross Roads, Ala.

One character quality that President Trump has is keeping his promises. He moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, cracked down on child sex predators, and made opportunity zones in low-income neighborhoods. I could go on and on.



Bob Gutjahr/Cary, N.C.

I am fine with debating Trump’s character, but it is not clear to me how selling one’s country out for personal gain reflects any better character than Trump’s.

Calvin Johnson/Franklin, Tenn.

I agree with Grudem that the president has character flaws, but actions sometimes speak louder than words as to his heart.

Meghan Bacon/New Richmond, Wis.

Your interview with David French breaks my heart as a Christian.

Oct. 10—Sara Hall/Milwaukie, Ore.

I have wondered so many times why no one seems ever to talk about fiscal responsibility. What could Christians do if we were different from the world in how we use our God-given resources?

Oct. 10—Michele Mann/Birmingham, Ala.

Thank you for giving me some much-needed insight into this brave new world. It was, strangely, just the encouragement and confirmation my momma heart needed.