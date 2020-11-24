“Lockdown Lite” in Europe

Mike and Sharon Page’s church in Gauting, Germany, is open, but a new wave of COVID-19 has altered Sunday services once again. No singing indoors: The congregation heads outdoors to sing in the fresh air. When it rains, they stay inside and only worship leaders sing.

The fact that churches are open despite another COVID-19 wave shows how the current lockdown is different from the one in the spring. “We’re still allowed to meet one other family a day,” Sharon Page said. “So it’s not quite as restrictive as the last time, when it was literally nobody else. They’re trying to keep people happier.”

Germany calls this round of restrictions “lockdown lite.” All shops besides pubs and restaurants are open, and in contrast to the first lockdown, residents don’t need official letters to leave their homes.

Like other European countries, Germany is weighing the social and economic costs of lockdowns against the toll of mounting coronavirus cases as it seeks to find the best path forward. As a result, Europe’s second wave of lockdowns gives citizens more freedom than those put in place earlier this year.

The biggest difference now: Schools remain open across the continent. “We cannot and will not allow our children and young people’s futures to be another victim of this disease,” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said in a national address. “They need their education.”

Most schools require masks, and teachers have carefully placed desks several feet apart. France now has one of the lowest age requirements for masks: Students older than 6 must wear them. Previously, students ages 11 and up had to wear masks. Officials in many countries have told high schools to be ready for a return to online school should the need arise.

Though cross-border travel has slowed, the European Union wants to keep internal borders open. Every day, hundreds of thousands of people commute to work in another country. Under the spring restrictions, those commutes became more complicated, and the sectors employing those workers—largely the manufacturing or service industries—suffered.

France’s lockdown is one of the more restrictive ones. French citizens can only exercise outside one hour per day, remaining within 1 kilometer of their homes. But parks and forest trails that closed from March to May are staying open, and the list of essential businesses has expanded: Physical therapists and medical specialists can continue to provide care, and garages, computer repair shops, funeral parlors, and opticians remain open. Police checks enforcing the rules have been noticeably absent this time around.

But other “nonessential” business owners say another full shutdown will put them out of business for good. A group of 50 mayors across France issued edicts in defiance of the lockdown orders, reopening businesses like hair salons and bookshops until judges ruled against them. “There is no other solution,” said French Prime Minister Jean Castex. “The virus is accelerating. We must also accelerate.”

Churches in France were allowed to hold services for All Saints’ Day—widely observed in France—but had to close after that. The following week a group of French bishops and archbishops petitioned the government to allow in-person services, saying that since French churches implemented safety protocols, no services have become super-spreader events. The group published an open letter to the government in Le Figaro: “This new confinement, necessary to protect ourselves from the virus, is for many a particularly difficult and fearful time. Worship services make up one of the rare moments where the faithful can find the strength and courage to endure it.” The government denied the petition, and churches returned to online services.