Goodbye, Alex Trebek

By mid-November, drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna announced their COVID-19 vaccines showed about 95 percent effectiveness rates in trials, and Pfizer planned to apply for emergency FDA approval for the vaccine “within days.” President Donald Trump praised the quick development of Pfizer’s vaccine and suggested that front-line workers and high-risk Americans could get a vaccine “in a matter of weeks.” Widespread rollout would likely take longer. The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is supporting development and production of Moderna’s vaccine as well as manufacturing and distribution for Pfizer’s.