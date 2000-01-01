Goodbye, Alex Trebek

Died

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek was quietly tenacious, a trait he traced back to his Canadian upbringing and years of playing ice hockey. During his 30-plus-year tenure on Jeopardy!, he canceled only one taping—when he lost his voice completely.

Trebek earned seven Emmy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter. He used his fame to promote geography, a subject that had always captivated his interest. He also supported the charities World Vision and Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in Los Angeles.

The host announced in March 2019 that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek’s wife and their three children survive him.