Election Day snapshots

MENTOR, Ohio—“We’re a little worried today,” said Lake County, Ohio, resident Daniel Crowder.

A little before 8 a.m. on Election Day, he was standing by the exit of Mentor Baptist Church in Mentor, wearing a sign around his neck that said “Text BALLOT to 79229 to get your Lake County Democratic sample ballot.”

Crowder, president of Lake County Young Democrats, was worried about the county’s undecided voters. He hadn’t seen clear data on which way they would fall—leaving an Ohio victory for either candidate far from guaranteed.

He had arrived to vote at the church early Tuesday morning. After casting his ballot, he grabbed the sign from his car and stood by the red brick building in the crisp, sunny fall weather. He offered paper copies of the sample ballot to a steady stream of voters driving into the parking lot, then walked to the church. Most turned him down—politely. Crowder, a self-employed public relations consultant, said he planned to stay until around 8:30 a.m. before heading to another polling location in Painesville Township.

Ohio, a swing state, is crucial for Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Not a single Republican candidate has won the U.S. presidency without also winning Ohio, and of the 39 presidential elections since 1860, Ohio accurately predicted the winning candidate 35 times. Political analysts say the results of the 2020 election will depend largely on how counties like Lake County vote.

Lake County is just east of the consistently blue Cuyahoga County, home of Cleveland. Lake County—older, less racially diverse, and heavy with manufacturing jobs—was overwhelmingly red in 2016, when Trump took all but seven of Ohio’s 88 counties. But it’s not guaranteed to stay red. Northeast Ohio counties have flip-flopped depending on the candidate, and eight of the nine Ohio counties that voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 are Lake County neighbors. In 2012, Lake County voters slightly favored Romney, but in 2008 they favored Obama.

Some evidence suggests the region is shifting blue this year: Polling data from the summer showed Biden leading among registered voters in northeast Ohio. On Tuesday morning, multiple voters I spoke to at the polls in Lake County also expressed frustration with Trump’s divisive personality.

“Trump has done nothing to bring us together. Zero. Zilch,” said Garrett Schillaci, a tall man with salt-and-pepper hair who said he was a registered Republican and works at a business consulting firm. Schillaci, who voted for John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012, said he was voting against Trump for the second time.

“I feel Trump is a menace,” he said. “I probably agree with more of his policies than I do with Biden, but I don’t feel that Biden is as bad of a human being as Donald Trump.” Schillaci said he’s “fed up” with the division in the country and wishes Trump would use the coronavirus to bring the kind of unity the country experienced after 9/11.

But Renee Monaco, a retired banker and a Trump voter, said she’s pleased with Trump and his leadership as a businessman. “America is a business. He’s here to make money for America, and I think that’s what he’s doing.” She named healthcare as her single disappointment in Trump—not because she wants a bigger healthcare program but because she hoped he would get rid of Obamacare: “But I don’t think that was his fault because there was too much pushback, from what I understand.” She doesn’t believe Biden is fit for office, and she noted his age. “Not to make fun of him, but he’s not all there,” said Monaco.

Other Biden voters on Tuesday were less concerned about Biden’s mental fitness than about Trump’s character. Partners Jessica Armstrong and Edward Glinka, both in their late 20s, weighed the downsides. “Ideally our president candidates wouldn’t be this old,” said Armstrong from behind a pink mask. She called Biden’s age “a little concerning,” but said she’d prefer him in office since Trump is “the biggest bully.” Glinka added, “I think it boils down to empathy for me. I just don’t think that Trump possesses any empathy. ... He’s borderline narcissist.”

A sense of Trump’s narcissism caused Charlene Power to change her vote. She’s in her mid-50s and voted for Trump in 2016 because she hoped his business background would help the country. But Biden got her vote this year. She thinks Trump’s self-focused rhetoric has distracted from solutions that could unite the country. “It seems like we’ve been in such a flux of anxiety the past four years,” she said. “I just feel we need a little bit more stability and grandfathering to get us through these next four years. And I think [Biden] can bring that in.”

Later in the morning, Crowder posted an update to Facebook that sounded significantly less worried than he had been earlier: “The amount of ‘former Republicans’ that came over and talked to me after they voted is astounding.”—by Leah Hickman

