A “women’s wave” for the GOP

Democrats had to wait until a week after Election Day to hear confirmation that they secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press on Tuesday night called three more House races for Democrats, giving them more than half of the 435 seats in the chamber. The current count stands 219-202.

But compared with the “blue wave” in the 2018 midterm elections—when Democrats picked up a net of 41 seats—the party now faces two years with a slimmer majority and may have only a four-seat margin.

The House results were in some ways the biggest surprise of election night: Many pollsters, including the Cook Political Report, had estimated Democrats were on track to pick up as many as 10 to 15 seats and solidify their majority.

Various factions of the Democratic caucus have wasted no time assigning blame for their party’s losses. Meanwhile, Republicans are already road-mapping how to win the chamber back completely during the 2022 midterm elections.

House Democratic leadership has so far downplayed its losses. In a Nov. 5 post-mortem election caucus call, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told her members: “We have the gavel. … We’ve lost some battles, but we’ve won the war.”

Democrats so far have flipped three House seats, one in Atlanta’s suburbs and two in North Carolina. Republicans, meanwhile, have flipped nine seats so far. In the remaining uncalled races, they currently lead in 11.

Republicans have female candidates to thank for seven of the nine districts they’ve flipped so far. In battleground districts in Iowa, Florida, New Mexico, and even New York and California, female candidates unseated freshman Democrats.

One of the biggest victories of the elections also came when Republican Michelle Fischbach flipped Minnesota’s 7th District, defeating 15-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Collin Peterson.

“It was the night of Republican women,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said.

Republicans in many ways have Stefanik to thank for the wave of GOP women. Last year, Stefanik launched a political action committee to bolster the chances of GOP women in their primary races. The PAC, along with several other organizations, helped boost female candidate recruitment to a new high: This year, 227 Republican women ran for the House, a 74.6 percent jump from their previous record.

In the upcoming 117th U.S. Congress, as the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List noted, every Republican woman in the House will be pro-life. By contrast, in the Senate, moderate GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins both support abortion rights.

“This is a resounding victory for pro-life women everywhere,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “We expect when all votes are counted and the races are called, we will have a record number of pro-life women serving in the next Congress.”