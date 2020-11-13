A closer look at claims of election fraud

Since Nov. 3, political conversations dominating social media platforms have centered on voting irregularities and possible fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Many Republicans’ perception of widespread election fraud has undermined confidence in the election results, which have not yet been officially certified but by all current counts appear to be in former Vice President Joe Biden’s favor.

This has some parallels to 2016, when 85 percent of Democrats said Russia meddled in the presidential election. But fallout from this election has included death threats against local election officials running the vote counts, calls for election officials to resign, and President Donald Trump raising questions about the election’s validity (his legal team has taken several cases to court). Data analysis of social media posts receiving the most engagements this week shows how quickly election claims—some true, some not—spread.

Priests for Life, a pro-life organization based in New York, sent a fundraising email to supporters this week noting, “The election is far from over ... especially when you consider the rampant voter fraud is being investigated and revealed.”

Some of those online conversations are having real-world consequences, as prominent Republicans call the election into doubt. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized immediate federal probes into fraud, and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, unveiled a $1 million fund that would reward reports of voter fraud. Georgia’s two Republican senators have called on Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to resign because he “failed to deliver honest and transparent elections.” Republicans in other states have similarly attacked local secretaries of state and called for their resignations.

The Trump campaign has argued thousands of voters in Clark County, Nev., voted from out of state when they weren’t eligible. Clark County’s registrar said state law allows the mostly military population in question to vote while out of state.

Still, officials have found some cases of voter fraud. A Texas social worker was charged with registering to vote 67 residents from an assisted living facility who had intellectual and developmental disabilities and could not consent. In Kentucky, a now-fired postal worker was charged with discarding 112 ballots that voters had requested.

And officials have found voting error and election administrator incompetence. A clerk in a small town in Michigan failed to update election software, which state officials said resulted in the county initially showing a landslide victory for Biden. Trump won the county when canvassers reviewed the results. New York City mailed 100,000 faulty absentee ballots with the wrong names printed on the outside. It sent those ballots out again with the correct names.

One data analysis from Stanford University and others noted that given the hundreds of millions of votes coming in from counties across the country, “an absence of any irregularities would in and of itself be irregular.”

But instances of voter fraud or mistakes so far don’t amount to numbers big enough to change the projected outcome in several states Trump would need to flip in order to win. Election experts have argued for months that because local officials administer elections by their own rules, a national fraud scheme would be nearly impossible to pull off. The most significant voter fraud cases have happened in local races, where local officials could control small numbers of votes, such as a case this year in a New Jersey city council race.

Widespread fraud is “just not feasible,” said Michael Adams, the Republican secretary of state for Kentucky, in an interview with Yahoo News. Adams was also an election law adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

A swirl of information on social media deserves careful sifting, as Exodus 23:1 reminds us: “You shall not spread a false report.” Here we look at six stories and social media posts this week that generated the most engagement, according to data analysis firm NewsWhip. Most sowed doubts about the electoral process, and some shared false information. These weren’t necessarily the most popular posts on Facebook, but generated the most public engagement.