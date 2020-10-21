Surviving a rekindled conflict

“How vested [Russian] President Putin is in finding a way out is unclear, but Russia has no interest in an escalation that brings pressure for it to intervene on Armenia’s behalf,” the International Crisis Group reported in an October review of the conflict.

Armenians view Turkey’s intervention on behalf of Azerbaijan as a continuation of the massacre by Ottoman Turks that killed up to 1.5 million Armenians during World War I.

Armenians who remain in Turkey report growing threats and abuse, along with anti-Armenian demonstrations. A grenade targeting an Armenian church in Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, injured two people on Sept. 29. Armenians living in northeast Syria have faced growing threats from Turkey-allied fighters. Last year two well-known Armenian Catholic priests, father and son, were gunned down.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to regather the Ottoman Empire all back and establish their Islamic rule in the entire territory,” Pastor Grigoryan of the Evangelical Christian Church said.

Deploying Islamic jihadist fighters to attack Armenian Christians, said former U.S. Ambassador Carey Cavanaugh, intensifies what many view as a conflict over territory.

“If you have jihadists who are not employed in Syria and are willing to go to Azerbaijan and fight, if they spread that sentiment, then you inject yet another problem,” said Cavanaugh, who helped broker talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2001.

But Armenians say they already face a religious conflict. Pastor Zohrabyan said he and others have seen multiple videos online of Islamists from Syria, Pakistan, and Afghanistan threatening to kill their families and destroy their cities. “I don’t have any doubt that those troops would go out of the control of the Azerbaijan government and will be a big problem for the Azerbaijan nation, for Iran, for the northern Caucasus region, for Russia, for Georgia,” he said.

It wouldn’t be the first instance of religious antagonism. The Ottoman Empire overran western Armenia in the 16th century. More recently, Turkey converted the ancient Hagia Sophia church from a museum into a mosque, noted Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords (and WORLD’s 2004 Daniel of the Year). She’s made dozens of trips to the region during conflicts in the 1990s.

“There is a real fear that there might be another thought of a new genocide,” she said.

Cox explained that Nagorno-Karabakh is a “deeply, deeply historic Armenian land,” and asked Christians to lobby political leaders to pressure Turkey and Azerbaijan into accepting a cease-fire: “There’s no more time for waiting.”

Western powers long played a role in protecting breakaway republics from Cold War Soviet domination and in shielding minority religious and ethnic enclaves, like the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh. This time it’s unclear whether NATO powers like the United States, France, or Britain will lead, but advocacy groups are calling on the United States to ramp up its intervention. About half a million Armenians live in the United States—many of them direct descendants of survivors of Turkey’s Armenian genocide.

In an Oct. 4 statement from the intergovernmental Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the United States, Russia, and France condemned the escalating violence. Canada has suspended drone technology exports to Turkey because of reports that Azerbaijan used the equipment in the battle against Armenian forces, said Hamparian, the Armenian National Committee of America director. He said the United States should stop military aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan, too.

In Los Angeles, home to the largest Armenian American population, thousands of people waved flags and banners outside the Turkish Consulate, demanding peace. Some blocked freeways in protest. Demonstrators also gathered outside the Azerbaijan Consulate to protest the fighting. Similar marches took place in Boston and New York.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and mayors of other cities with large Armenian American populations urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an Oct. 9 letter to lead negotiating efforts for Turkey to disengage from the region.

BUT CHRISTIANS in Armenia are trying to prepare refugees for a long-term conflict. Zohrabyan is encouraging refugee parents to send their children to school in Abovyan, but many say they won’t because they plan to return home soon. They don’t realize the extent of destruction to their communities from October’s fighting, Zohrabyan said.

He is thinking ahead to the coming winter, focusing on how to ensure the families are protected. No international humanitarian aid has arrived in his community, but he continues to receive help from church members and friends.

“We don’t lose our hope,” Zohrabyan said. “We are here—to be representatives of real Christianity in our region.”

—with additional reporting from World Journalism Institute graduate Sarah Stites in Armenia and Jill Nelson