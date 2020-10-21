San Francisco’s compassion crisis

THOMAS WOLF WAS RUNNING OUT OF MONEY. To pay for his drug addiction, he had stopped paying his mortgage and bills, blown entire paychecks on drugs, and stolen his wife’s debit card. He soon turned to heroin, a cheaper drug, and snorted it in the bathroom at work, then passed out on his desk. One day, he stopped showing up to work. Eventually, the utility company shut off the electricity in his house. He then went on an 11-day bender in Tenderloin until a police officer told him to go home. His wife had filed a missing person report.

Back home, his wife was waiting for him with a packed bag: Either go to rehab, or get out. Wolf was already experiencing withdrawal symptoms at that time—aching, shaking, nauseous, and dying for his next hit. So he walked away from his wife and two young kids. He spent the next six months on the streets injecting, snorting, and smoking any drugs he could find. He spent all $520 of his monthly general assistance on drugs—and when that ran out, he became a “mule”—basically, he held drugs for dealers in exchange for drugs.

When he wasn’t holding drugs, he was high, drooping with hanging arms while he drifted in and out of consciousness. He lay next to people scratching themselves raw from abscesses and woke up to them dead from drug overdose. At times, while injecting, he missed his veins and contracted sepsis. He spent six days in the hospital, intubated under intensive care. “And that still wasn’t enough for me to stop,” Wolf recalled. “That’s addiction.”

After police arrested him several times for drug possession, dealers stopped using him as a mule. Desperate, he shoplifted in pharmacy stores and peddled the merchandise. It was a high-incentive, low-risk way of making extra bucks: In 2014, California passed Proposition 47, a state ballot initiative that reclassified various drug and property felonies as misdemeanors. Under Prop 47, all thefts under $950 are classified as misdemeanors, which don’t consistently lead to jail time.

One day, a group of harm reduction volunteers handed Wolf a free drug kit from a cart. The kit contained clean needles, cotton balls, a cooker, a tourniquet, and a Brillo pad, which is used to inhale drugs. Wolf was ecstatic—that was about $10 worth of stuff. Not one person asked if he was interested in treatment.

“At what point do we stop putting our privileged sensibilities above their desires to just be free and do their thing?”

That’s because of San Francisco’s “harm reduction” philosophy, which advocates say is a more pragmatic and humanistic approach to drug use. The idea is to neither support nor condemn drug use, but help people “use with dignity” and reduce deaths and transmittable diseases instead. Through local nonprofits such as Drug Users Union, the health department distributes 4.45 million needles each year to reduce risk of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C. Any person can walk into one of the city’s many harm reduction service providers and walk out with bags of metal cookers and foil (for cooking), straws (for snorting), tourniquets, and alcohol pads—all free.

Wolf learned very quickly where to get cash assistance, hot meals, and pipes, but he had no idea where to turn for recovery. Harm reduction advocates tell me that’s because they don’t want to turn people off. Instead they want to provide a safer environment to use drugs or offer clean drug supplies—and maybe, one day, addicts will ask for treatment.

“We’re just happy that someone came in, and we engage them at that point,” said Kenneth Kim, senior director at GLIDE Foundation, a nonprofit that operates out of the historical Glide Memorial Church in Tenderloin. “We don’t see this as a moral issue. It’s a health issue.” Among other programs, GLIDE provides free drug supplies, naloxone training, and fentanyl test strips to the hundreds of people who walk in each day. Kim said every drug user he’s met has tried quitting: “If it was really just about their will, I think they would have quit, but they need something different. … The truth of the matter is, we don’t have a system that says, ‘We will love you unconditionally.’ Instead it’s, ‘We’ll take care of you as long as you behave.’”