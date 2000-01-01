Quick Takes

Lose your llama?

An Oregon state trooper found himself on an odd assignment on Oct. 11 when a dispatcher called in a traffic problem on Interstate 84. The problem: A brown llama was lying on the on-ramp. The llama, it turned out, had escaped from the bed of a slow-moving pickup truck whose driver was attempting to transport three of the camelids from Washington to Utah. “The owner got about a mile down the road before he realized his mama llama was missing out of the back of the truck,” wrote Trooper Levi Macy in an account of the incident on the Oregon State Police’s Facebook page. “But of course, when he stopped his truck, the other 2 llamas bailed out, running free on the interstate.” With the help of a leash, Trooper Macy supervised the first escapee while the pickup driver corralled the others. Police issued the driver a warning for traveling with a “leaking or shifting load.”