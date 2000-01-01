Quick Takes

Cruel and unusual
A county district attorney charged Oklahoma jailers Oct. 5 with cruelty to a prisoner after they forced inmates to listen to “Baby Shark,” a popular children’s song, on repeat. An investigation by Oklahoma County authorities found that three jailers at the Oklahoma County Jail forced four prisoners to stand handcuffed in the jail’s visitation room while listening to “Baby Shark” at high volume for up to two hours, what authorities deemed “cruel or inhuman” treatment. The three jail employees now face misdemeanor charges.