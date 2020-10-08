Pressure campaign targets Chinese pastor in Texas

A Chinese billionaire under U.S. investigation has launched a campaign aimed at discrediting exiled Chinese dissidents living in the United States, including pastor and activist Bob Fu.

Guo Wengui, who has lived in the United States since 2015, in recent weeks has deployed his personal fortune and online platform to incite protests and violence against Christian human rights activist Fu, along with other Chinese dissidents who survived the 1989 massacre at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Protesters began showing up in late September at Fu’s home in Midland, Texas, holding signs with Fu’s photo, chanting, and shouting threats. On Sunday, at least four busloads and cars with out-of-state license plates descended on the home, surrounding it and forcing police to form a cordon between the sidewalk and Fu’s front door. The protesters distributed flyers throughout the neighborhood and to nearby churches, and called Fu a “fake pastor” who tops a list of “evil cheaters.” In video online, Guo says, “We will never retreat. We will not start another campaign until we are done with you.”

As Guo continued to threaten Fu in October, law enforcement agents—including the FBI, state officers, and local police—intervened to remove Fu and his family to a safe house. Reached by phone at the undisclosed location, Fu told me: “The threat is very real.”

Fu, 52, joined as a student the legendary Tiananmen Square protests, but left three days before the violent crackdown by China’s Communist Party government (CCP). He became a Christian and started an underground church, and in 1996 authorities jailed Fu and his wife for their activities. Released after two months, they escaped to Hong Kong, then to the United States, where he attended Westminster Seminary and in 2002 founded ChinaAid. The association supports churches and pastors in China, while also documenting and publicizing the CCP’s crackdown on religious belief.

A Wednesday statement by ChinaAid denounced the accusations and threats, which forced the organization to close its offices this week.

Fu also serves on the pastoral staff of Mid-Cities Community Church in Midland. Lead pastor Daniel Stephens issued a statement on Sept. 28 calling the accusations against Fu “unfounded,” and saying Fu “has been an integral and vibrant part of our community for almost two decades.”

Fu told me he’s never met or dealt with Guo, who also goes by the English name Miles Kwok. “Until now he’s never given us negative treatment,” he said.