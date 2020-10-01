New sexual misconduct claims surface about Ravi Zacharias

Warning: This report contains graphic accusations about sexual activity.

New, graphic accusations of sexual misconduct have emerged against recently deceased Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, who died in May after decades as a globally renowned Christian speaker and writer.

Christianity Today reported the new accusations in which several women who provided regular massage therapy to Zacharias at spas he owned claimed he had touched them without their consent, masturbated in front of them, and asked for sex and explicit photos.

While CT’s reporting was based on unnamed sources, WORLD has spoken to the former manager of one of the spas, Anna Adesanya, who spoke on the record. She says a therapist had complained about Zacharias asking her for “more than a massage.” The accounts raise questions about a potential pattern of sexual harassment by Zacharias. He was 74 when he died of cancer earlier this year after 48 years of marriage to his wife, Margie.

The ministry Zacharias founded, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), issued a statement calling the accusations “false.” The ministry would not answer WORLD’s questions about the accusations but said it had commissioned an independent investigation.

The denomination where Zacharias was an ordained minister, the Christian & Missionary Alliance (C&MA), said the new accusations “have raised concern” and it is assessing “additional steps” to take in light of the new information. Both the ministry and denomination had staunchly defended Zacharias’ reputation in 2017 and 2018 after the apologist was accused of initiating a sexting and phone sex relationship with a Canadian woman 30 years his junior.

Zacharias had previously acknowledged privately communicating with Lori Anne Thompson on an encrypted app, but said all of the explicit material she sent him was unsolicited and unwanted. He sued Thompson and her husband in 2017 and later settled with them out of court in a confidential agreement. He characterized her and husband Brad Thompson, who according to new information was a financial supporter of Zacharias’ radio broadcasts in Canada, as extortionists trying to ruin his reputation.

The latest accusations relate to Zacharias’ activity at two spas he co-owned at a strip mall in Alpharetta, Ga., near RZIM headquarters: Touch of Eden, which operated from 2004 to 2008, and Jivan Wellness, which operated from 2009 to 2015.

Christianity Today interviewed three massage therapists who worked at both Jivan and Touch of Eden at different times and who claim Zacharias sexually harassed them. The therapists, whom CT did not name, said Zacharias exposed himself and masturbated in front of them multiple times, and they said he touched them without their permission. One said he ran his hand up her leg to “the private area,” and another said he touched her breast and under her pants. One said he had requested explicit photos.

“He would expose himself every time, and he would touch himself every time,” one therapist told CT.

RZIM in a statement said the accusations “do not in any way comport with the man we knew for decades” and they “pertain to businesses that were closed nearly a decade ago.”

WORLD spoke to an additional source, longtime spa manager Anna Adesanya, who worked at Jivan Wellness from 2009 until ownership changed in 2012. Adesanya told me Zacharias would come in regularly, maybe once a month. She remembered an incident around 2009 in which a massage therapist came to her and said she was uncomfortable treating Zacharias anymore because he had asked her for “more than a massage.”

Adesanya, who was unfamiliar with Zacharias’ apologetics ministry, said she took the information to Zacharias’ spa business partner, Anurag Sharma, and asked that they talk to Zacharias. She said the two met him at his office at RZIM, where Zacharias showed them his back X-rays as a way of explaining his need for therapy. Zacharias had spoken publicly about his chronic back problems from an injury decades earlier.

“He did not admit it—he became defensive,” said Adesanya. “He said, ‘Who is this girl, what is she trying to do to me?’”

After the meeting, Adesanya said, Sharma fired the therapist who had complained. Zacharias continued coming for regular spa appointments. (Sharma did not respond to repeated requests for comment.)

Adesanya said no other therapists complained to her about Zacharias during her tenure. But she said Zacharias only went to certain therapists and often brought his own massage therapist, an Indian woman, and they would occupy one of the rooms for therapy sessions. “I would often have to wonder, because they would be in that room for hours. At most you’re going to have a therapy session that’s going to last an hour and half , maybe two hours top,” Adesanya said. “It would exceed two hours, if not three. … But it was never anything that was spoken of.”

A former owner of Jivan Wellness, Juanita Bonds, noted she thought it unusual for a Christian leader to invest in a massage business. “If you said to me, a preacher is invested in a spa, I would think, ‘Why? Why did this man take an interest in a spa?’” said Bonds, who bought Jivan from Sharma in 2012. “I can’t make church and spa work no kind of way.”

When Sharma pitched the spa sale to Bonds, she said, he described how a celebrity like Zacharias had founded the spa with him and invested in it. He showed her a video of the grand opening, where Zacharias appears as one of the founders. While Touch of Eden featured a Bible verse on its website homepage, Jivan focused on general wellness practices including Ayurveda, a traditional Indian medicinal system with roots in Hinduism.

Bonds said Zacharias had regular appointments at Jivan before she bought the spa, but he quit coming after she took ownership in 2012.

Immigration lawyer Steve Baughman was the first to claim, in a YouTube video, that Zacharias had abused women in the spas he owned.