New classics from old legends

But he didn’t. And whether he didn’t because he needed the $500 payday (roughly $4,000 today) or because, as his son T.S. Monk has said, “he loved kids,” Monk and his three-man combo threw themselves into their performances.

A janitor, of all people, recorded it.

Now, restored to an almost unbelievable level of audio clarity by Grand Mixer DXT, the show lives again.

Monk and his trio catch fire almost immediately, delivering for their second number a 13-minute “Well, You Needn’t” highlighted by the bassist Larry Gales’ extended, scatting-enhanced bow wielding and drummer Ben Riley’s blistering response. Many in the applauding crowd didn’t buy tickets until the last minute because they couldn’t believe Monk would actually show up at some “lily white” school with a slightly out-of-tune piano. But beginning with Track 3, a 6½-minute solo-piano rendition of “Don’t Blame Me,” it’s Monk himself who commands the spotlight.

Not that he hogs it. Tenor saxophonist Charlie Rouse runs melodic interference throughout. But it’s Monk who drives the music, his playful assurance epitomizing what he’d meant when he once said, “The piano ain’t got no wrong notes.”

The backstory of Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes (Verve)—Verve Records’ Norman Granz’s records show the recording gets lost, the recording gets found—isn’t as interesting as Monk Palo Alto’s. But it doesn’t have to be. Fitzgerald at her peak leaves “interesting” in the dust.