Mistaken identity

On May 20, 2015, Xiaoxing Xi, a physics professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, gave a lecture at an Irish pub before picking up his wife from the airport and trying out a new Korean fried chicken restaurant with his two daughters.

The next morning before 7 o’clock, Xi and his family woke up to urgent knocking at their door. Xi was shocked to find FBI agents, some armed and others holding a battering ram, standing at his doorway. One agent announced Xi’s arrest and handcuffed him, and other officers brought Xi’s wife and daughters out of their bedrooms at gunpoint.

Agents brought Xi to an FBI field office where they fingerprinted, interrogated, and strip-searched him and took his mugshot. An agent told him he was charged with illegally sharing the blueprints for a pocket heater—a device used in superconductor research—with a Chinese collaborator. Later that day officials released Xi on $100,000 bail and allowed him to reunite with his family. Once he arrived at home, FBI agents arrived with a search warrant and carted away his belongings.

But the allegations weren’t true: Xi had never shared secret information with China. As his lawyers and other leading physicists proved over the next four months, the blueprints the FBI accused him of sharing were not for the pocket heater but a different device Xi had invented and made public as part of normal academic collaboration. The FBI agent who launched the case had misunderstood complicated technology and targeted an innocent man. In September 2015, officials dropped all charges and returned the evidence, claiming “additional information” had come to their attention.

Yet the damage had been done. For four months, Xi was suspended from his job, his friends stopped talking to him, and his reputation was shattered as media reported on the case. He had mounting legal fees and worried about the effects of the arrest on his wife and daughters.

Xi, who came to the United States in 1989 to study and became a naturalized citizen, questions whether the FBI targeted him rather than other scientists because of his Chinese ethnicity. Cases like his have caused fear among ethnically Chinese scientists and academics, especially those in sensitive fields. Could they be racially profiled for normal collaborations with Chinese colleagues?

According to research by Andrew Kim of South Texas College of Law, the number of Economic Espionage Act cases involving Chinese nationals or Chinese Americans tripled from the period of 1996-2007 to the period of 2008-2015. Of those with Chinese names, 20 percent were charged and later found not guilty, a rate twice as high as for other races. Of those found guilty, Chinese defendants received sentences twice as long—25 months—as those with Western names.

Exacerbating the racial profiling concerns are the genuine threats the United States faces from China, a Communist-ruled nation that has increased its economic espionage and intellectual property theft in recent years as it aims to dominate tech industries. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 80 percent of all economic espionage cases involve alleged activities that would benefit China.

In 2018, then–Attorney General Jeff Sessions created the China Initiative to prioritize and prosecute Chinese trade theft cases. Since then, investigations of U.S.-based scientists with undisclosed connections to the Chinese military or Chinese talent-recruitment programs have increased, as have charges of stealing trade secrets or sensitive technology. FBI Director Christopher Wray noted the department is opening a new China-­related case every 10 hours.

This reality creates a challenging balancing act as the U.S. government attempts to combat real Chinese threats while not sweeping up innocent, ethnically Chinese scientists like Xi. It raises questions of how U.S. universities can continue to attract top talent from around the world and engage in open research while protecting U.S. science and technology. While activists say the current U.S.-China tensions have a chilling effect on ethnically Chinese scientists, law enforcement is working to build trust with universities and the science community.