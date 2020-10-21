Sept. 26—Larry Williams/Jefferson City, Mo.

The little girl on the cover of your Hope Awards issue makes me smile every time I see her.

Sept. 26—Tom Plowden/North Augusta, S.C.

Your article on Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University knocked the cover off the ball. I trust good will come from it, as Christian leaders start asking themselves tough questions, thus leading to change.

Sept. 26—Scott Firebaugh/Kokomo, Ind.

Joel Belz said that “Trumpian straightforwardness” was likely one reason for his popularity. However, Proverbs 29:11 states, “A fool utters all his mind.” Always speaking what is on one’s mind is a vice, not a virtue.

Peter Kushkowski/Portland, Conn.

Extrapolating Belz’s concerns, Democrats obfuscate and euphemize sinful behavior beyond recognition. I prefer the “certain sound” of Trump’s trumpet.

Sept. 26—Dick Field/Elizabeth, Colo.

What a display of White House press corps ignorance in dismissing the Trump administration’s Serbia-Kosovo deal in favor of election year ideological tripe. Bravo to chief U.S. negotiator Richard Grenell and President Trump.

Sept. 26—Don E. Johnson/Addy, Wash.

As a student of marriage for nearly 40 years, I have seen countless dollars thrown at efforts to shore up the institution of marriage with minimal fruit. Who will step up to be a modern John the Baptist and apply Luke 16:18 to the divorced and remarried?

Sept. 26—Bill Russell/Brighton, Mich.

When you make a statement that the pandemic has hit some racial and ethnic groups harder than others and attribute it to “less access to healthcare,” I do not believe it. In this crisis, no one has been denied access to healthcare. The need to create a climate of victimhood politics affects seemingly objective conclusions.

Sept. 26—Dan Larue/Lebanon, Pa.

I studied in Spain years ago, and one year my friends there sent me the Spanish translation of The Cypresses Believe in God for my birthday. It has been too massive to have time to read it, but now that I’m retiring, maybe it will be my New Year’s resolution to read it.

WORLD on Trump

Laine Koons/McKinney, Texas

If Marvin Olasky and WORLD cannot be more supportive of a president who has done more to counter abortion and religious oppression and promote conservative values, then it is a publication I no longer wish to read. I will not renew my subscription.

John Mitchell/Bakersfield, Calif.

I’m getting tired of WORLD’s continual apologizing and spinning the news for Trump. When this election is over, the Republican Party, the American church, and certain news outlets are going to have a difficult time convincing the rest of country that they hold to any serious moral convictions. It looks like WORLD is bound and determined to ride that train with the rest of them. I am giving serious consideration to canceling my subscription.

Correction

Narendra Modi is India’s prime minister (“Brawls in the Himalayas,” Oct. 10, p. 46).

Sept. 26—Emily Fose/Bailey, Colo.

I’d love to see a comparison of death rates from COVID-19 to overall death rates, as well as those from such causes as cancer, heart attack, seasonal flu, accidents, and suicides. Something tells me the actual numbers would surprise an awful lot of people.

Sept. 26—Ann Maouyo/Baltimore, Md.

I was astonished Joel Belz enlisted positive terms like “straightforwardness” and “says what he thinks” to justify Mr. Trump’s shallow, self-serving defensiveness.

Russell Guetschow/Vicksburg, Mich.

Saying what you think is counterproductive and divisive when what you think is not true and denigrates others. If you are going to say what you think, it is best to think about what you think before you open your mouth (or tweet).

Sept. 26—Chuck Newcomer/Denton, Texas

Thank you, Mindy Belz, for another well-written column that reminds us that factual examination of events by media writers is still possible, although rarely done.

Andrew Smith/Knoxville, Tenn.

I want Belz to know how proud I am of her to finally find the ability to identify as good something President Trump has done.

Sept. 26—Kathy Connors/Medina, Wash.

Janie B. Cheaney highlighted a very real concern about the validity of the upcoming November election. But we need to call a spade a spade and point out that voter fraud almost always favors the Democratic candidate.

Lisa Meek/Bothell, Wash.

If God allows the worst to happen in America, He is still fulfilling His sovereign plan. If my worst fears should be realized, I’m still going to fight to keep my eyes on the smallest of blessings He has given me and remember I am an ambassador for Christ first.