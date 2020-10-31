Hunter Biden’s emails: an explainer

On Oct. 15, the New York Post published a second story, which detailed Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China. It included an email without names and addresses redacted.
The email appears to describe an agreement splitting a new company’s equity between several people. The agreement indicates 20 will go to “H.” One line also reads, “10 held by H for the big guy?” but has no further explanation.
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski released a public statement Wednesday vouching for the authenticity of the email, of which he was an original recipient.
According to Bobulinski, Hunter Biden and associate James Gilliar asked Bubolinski to become the CEO of a new group, SinoHawk Holdings, which was to be a partnership between China-based private energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy, Hunter, and Jim Biden (Joe’s brother). CEFC has since gone bankrupt.
“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017, email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother,” Bobulinski said in his statement. “Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”
Bobulinski disputed Joe Biden’s claims that he doesn’t discuss Hunter’s overseas business deals with him: “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”
Bobulinski elaborated on his claims in an Oct. 27 interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. He said Hunter Biden arranged two meetings between Joe Biden and Bobulinski. He also provided text messages to Fox to verify the meetings.
Bobulinski told Carlson he did not directly discuss business with the former vice president. But he said there was “no other reason to be in that bar meeting with Joe Biden than to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and … this Chinese company.”
He said at his other quick meeting with Joe Biden, the former vice president told Bobulinski to “keep an eye on his son and his brother.”
Bobulinski also told Carlson that he once asked Jim Biden whether he was worried about entangling his brother with a Chinese company and damaging his political future. Bobulinski claimed Jim Biden responded: “Plausible deniability.”
The business venture, SinoHawk, was incorporated in Delaware in 2017. But ultimately the deal fell through. According to The Wall Street Journal, corporate paperwork confirms the involvement of Hunter and Jim Biden but doesn’t show Joe Biden’s involvement.
Hunter Biden had been involved in other deals with Chinese companies and introduced his father to one of his foreign business partners. On one of the former vice president’s trips to China, Hunter Biden arranged for Jonathan Li, who ran Chinese private-equity fund Bohai Capital, to shake hands with his father in the lobby of a hotel in Beijing.
Joe Biden’s tax returns do not show any involvement with Chinese companies.