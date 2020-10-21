Faith cultivators

WonderFull: Ancient Psalms Ever New by Marty Machowski: This book will help children use the Psalms as a guide to worship and prayer. It follows a young boy, Oliver, as he finds comfort and strength through the Psalms. Soft illustrations, short devotionals, and journaling prompts accompany each Psalm. Similarly to The Ology, Machowski masterfully helps children connect with deep truths and relate them to their life in light of Christ’s redemptive work. The book includes verses from all 150 psalms, “written by those who trust God in the midst of real-life struggles.” (Ages 8-12)

Arlo and the Great Big Cover-Up by Betsy Childs Howard: Arlo ventures off his bed during quiet rest time, even though it is against the rules. One naughty act leads to another, and Arlo devises a clever plan to hide his deeds—but not clever enough to fool Mom. As Arlo’s actions come to light, he experiences his mother’s loving restoration and the peace that follows confession, mercy, and forgiveness. “Cleaned up is much, much better than covered up,” Arlo tells his mother. Parents and children will come back to this story numerous times for its simple, real-life application of Scriptural truths. (Ages 3-7)

We Believe: An Alphabet Primer by Danielle Hitchen: This latest installment in Hitchen’s Baby Believer series combines two things little ones should learn—the alphabet and Biblical truths. Hitchen exposes little children to central tenets of the Christian faith using words—such as church, baptism, incarnation, Trinity, and Eucharist—and short descriptions primarily from Scripture and the Apostles’ and Nicene Creeds. K is for Kyrie eleison, a Greek phrase meaning “Lord, have mercy” and used in Christian worship since the fourth century. Children might not grasp some terms, but parents could use this book as a springboard for discussion. (Ages 2-5)

Meeting With Jesus by David Murray: Murray invites children to meet with the most awesome person they will ever encounter. Each “meeting” includes weekly entries centered on Jesus’ life and teachings. It includes space for Sunday sermon notes, prayer needs, memory verses, and short daily Scripture readings with application questions. Like Murray’s Exploring the Bible, a chronological Bible reading plan, this book will gently encourage and guide children who are just beginning spiritual disciplines. (Ages 6-12)