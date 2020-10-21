Faith cultivators

No ordinary time
Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination underscores the battles to come over Roe v. Wade and religious liberty
Armenian Christians mourn and seek refuge while a border battle flares
During two days of questioning, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett resisted suggesting how she might rule on abortion or healthcare
The seminary’s board of trustees voted unanimously to retain the names of founders on its college and facilities, despite links to slavery
Children's Books
WonderFull: Ancient Psalms Ever New by Marty Machowski: This book will help children use the Psalms as a guide to worship and prayer. It follows a young boy, Oliver, as he finds comfort and strength through the Psalms. Soft illustrations, short devotionals, and journaling prompts accompany each Psalm. Similarly to The Ology, Machowski masterfully helps children connect with deep truths and relate them to their life in light of Christ’s redemptive work. The book includes verses from all 150 psalms, “written by those who trust God in the midst of real-life struggles.” (Ages 8-12)
Arlo and the Great Big Cover-Up by Betsy Childs Howard: Arlo ventures off his bed during quiet rest time, even though it is against the rules. One naughty act leads to another, and Arlo devises a clever plan to hide his deeds—but not clever enough to fool Mom. As Arlo’s actions come to light, he experiences his mother’s loving restoration and the peace that follows confession, mercy, and forgiveness. “Cleaned up is much, much better than covered up,” Arlo tells his mother. Parents and children will come back to this story numerous times for its simple, real-life application of Scriptural truths. (Ages 3-7)
We Believe: An Alphabet Primer by Danielle Hitchen: This latest installment in Hitchen’s Baby Believer series combines two things little ones should learn—the alphabet and Biblical truths. Hitchen exposes little children to central tenets of the Christian faith using words—such as church, baptism, incarnation, Trinity, and Eucharist—and short descriptions primarily from Scripture and the Apostles’ and Nicene Creeds. K is for Kyrie eleison, a Greek phrase meaning “Lord, have mercy” and used in Christian worship since the fourth century. Children might not grasp some terms, but parents could use this book as a springboard for discussion. (Ages 2-5)
Meeting With Jesus by David Murray: Murray invites children to meet with the most awesome person they will ever encounter. Each “meeting” includes weekly entries centered on Jesus’ life and teachings. It includes space for Sunday sermon notes, prayer needs, memory verses, and short daily Scripture readings with application questions. Like Murray’s Exploring the Bible, a chronological Bible reading plan, this book will gently encourage and guide children who are just beginning spiritual disciplines. (Ages 6-12)
Sherri Duskey Rinker’s latest construction installment covers most little boys’ (and men’s) favorite part: demolition. Construction Site Mission: Demolition! (Chronicle Books, 2020) contains plenty of smashing, crushing, sorting, and hauling amid vibrant illustrations and Rinker’s lively, rhyming text.
The fun continues in Rinker’s How To Put an Octopus to Bed (Chronicle Books, 2020). Parents accustomed to energetic bedtime routines will enjoy reading aloud this humorous tale. This time, a little octopus is putting his tired parents to bed, with plenty of arms flailing, flopping, and splashing.
In The Pilgrim’s Progress: A Poetic Retelling of John Bunyan’s Classic Tale (Harvest House Publishers, 2020) Rousseaux Brasseur offers readers ages 8 and up a rhythmic and easy-to-follow version of the beloved tale. Written in verse form with vivid illustrations, this book will engage young children as a read-aloud, introducing them to Bunyan’s timeless truths. —M.J.