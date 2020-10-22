Cheers for good men

Critics who’ve said the show acts as a warning against toxic masculinity and the importance men place on victory are missing the point entirely. What we see throughout the arc of the story is that our culture is suffering not from too much influence from men, but too little. When Ted starts to tip a little too far over to his softer side, a trusted male adviser has to set him straight. He reminds Ted that winning often does matter, especially when it means building something of lasting value.
Refreshing as Ted Lasso is, there is a catch. Rumor has it Apple TV+ is trying to differentiate itself from other streaming platforms by not featuring sex, violence, and nudity. That is certainly the case here. Where the show hasn’t made concessions is with language. With the exception of Ted himself, the show features near-constant profanity (though it does at least make his different and clearly better approach to life stand out in sharper relief).
So while you may not want to watch it, Ted Lasso should make you smile: Even if we don’t agree on the reasons, when we see a story about good men doing good work, almost everyone still stands and cheers.