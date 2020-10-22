Cheers for good men

Ted Lasso, a new hit comedy about an American college football coach who inexplicably accepts a job coaching a professional English soccer team, is like nothing else streaming right now.

The show’s warm heart and optimistic attitude have transcended the cultural divide, winning fans from conservative Christian writer David French to the hard-left feminist website The Mary Sue. Maybe that’s because, in a moment when we all seem to be at each other’s throats, it’s calming to watch people learn to have each other’s backs.

At first, you suspect Ted (Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis) might be a simpleton, a pushover. But as we get to know him better, we realize his gentleness with nearly everyone he meets is actually his strength.

Since Tony Soprano ushered in the age of “peak TV,” antiheroes—violent, snarky, promiscuous—have reigned supreme. Ted, by contrast, wears kindness and fidelity on his sleeve. He is a father figure to the overgrown boys on his team, men who clearly missed strong male mentoring in their lives.

Nate, the stammering and timid kit manager, requires a challenge to step up and assert himself. Cruel, cocksure Jamie needs someone to take him down a peg. There’s no one-plan-for-success-fits-all. When we finally see Ted get tough, it’s all the more powerful because he uses anger so sparingly. His takeoff of former NBA superstar Allen Iverson’s infamous “practice” rant is especially poignant (and hilarious).