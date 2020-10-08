Biden’s plan to handle China

Earlier this year, Donald Trump’s presidential reelection campaign ran a 30-second television ad meant to throw doubt on rival Joe Biden’s ability to handle China. In it, viewers see the Democratic candidate’s head photoshopped onto a mannequin manipulated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Words on the screen call the former vice president “China’s puppet.”

Among the ad’s other claims: Biden as vice president wanted to normalize trade with China, his son Hunter received more than $1 billion from a Chinese state-owned bank, and Biden attacked Trump’s travel restrictions on China at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak as racist.

In response, the Democratic National Committee launched its own TV ad in several swing states. It played like a horror film trailer, with ominous music. “Trump said he’d get tough on China. He didn’t get tough—he got played,” the narrator said, claiming Trump had lost the trade war, bankrupted farmers, and hurt steelworkers and U.S. manufacturing. The implication? Biden would be better—and tougher—at dealing with China.

In a contentious campaign season, both Trump and Biden have tried to prove themselves the best leader to face an increasingly aggressive People’s Republic of China. China’s handling of the coronavirus, its repression of Xinjiang and Hong Kong residents, its aggression in the South China Sea, and its unfair trade practices have tanked relations between the world’s two largest economies. Americans’ views on China have increasingly soured: Seventy-three percent of U.S. adults say they have an unfavorable view of the country, up 26 percentage points from 2018, according to a July poll from Pew Research Center.

With a foreign policy team largely recruited from the previous Obama administration, a Biden administration would likely roll back Trump’s more hawkish measures. Under Obama, the United States did little to curb China’s economic and military rise as the Communist nation flouted international rules. China illegally built artificial islands in the South China Sea and stole U.S. intellectual property, while domestically Xi consolidated power and placed restrictions on civil society, free speech, and religious liberty.

Many of Biden’s suggestions for handling China mirror what the Trump administration is already doing. But Biden’s major push is to engage allies Trump has alienated and use them to leverage greater international pressure against the country. Yet a question remains: How much harder are traditional U.S. allies willing to push against the economic giant China has become?

SINCE PRESIDENT RICHARD NIXON’S 1972 trip to Beijing that led to a normalization of relations with China, the United States has pursued a policy of engagement in hopes that closer economic ties and partnership would lead China to open up politically. Nearly half a century later, the opposite seems to have happened: Rather than China looking like the democratic West, it now promotes its increasingly authoritarian views overseas through influence campaigns.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of the Trump administration’s most vocal critics of the Chinese Communist Party, declared the failure of the engagement approach during a speech in July at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, Calif. “We must admit a hard truth that should guide us in the years and decades to come, that if we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century of which Xi Jinping dreams, the old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done.”

Christopher Balding, an associate professor at Fulbright University Vietnam, said that every U.S. president since the 1980s has talked about getting tough on China, but Trump is the first to take the China threat seriously. Under Trump, the United States placed billions of dollars of tariffs on Chinese goods because of the country’s trade practices, sanctioned Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses, investigated cases of Chinese espionage, closed a Chinese Consulate, challenged China’s claims in the South China Sea, and banned Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The Trump administration also floated the idea of a travel ban on the 91 million members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Seemingly, much of the hawkishness comes from Trump’s advisers rather than the president himself, whose track record on China is more muddled. In 2018 Trump ended a ban on Chinese telecom company ZTE after a conversation with Xi even though the company had violated sanctions by doing business with North Korea, Iran, and other countries. He’s repeatedly praised Xi and remained silent on the Chinese leader’s human rights abuses and totalitarian rule.

When Xi eliminated term limits for the presidency in 2018, Trump told supporters, “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.” (He later said he was joking.) According to former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir, in 2019, after Xi had begun building reeducation camps in the Xinjiang region to hold Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, Trump told him he should “go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.” Trump also admitted he held off sanctioning Chinese officials in Xinjiang for years in order not to interfere with trade talks with Beijing.