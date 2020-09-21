When disaster relief workers need reinforcements

Ed Greene has a healthy respect for nature and its fury. Two weeks after Hurricane Laura swept through Louisiana, the retired National Park Service ranger wore a yellow shirt typical of Southern Baptist disaster relief volunteers and thumbed through a roster listing 100 homeowners who still needed help. Greene, the deputy state director of New Mexico Baptist Relief, had brought a crew of volunteers and chainsaws to clear downed trees from roads and houses in Vinton and Sulphur, La.

From a list of almost 500 volunteers, only about 20 had deployed for Hurricane Laura relief—half the number he usually gets. As requests for help continued to come in, Greene wondered if he’d run out of volunteers before he ran out of jobs.

“I think an awful lot of it is the virus,” Greene, 73, said. “We tend to be an older, gray-beard volunteer group, just like most volunteer groups. So that just automatically throws a lot of us into the risk category. That’s just a risk that some people can’t take or are not willing to take.”

Most disaster relief ministries rely heavily on senior adults—retirees with flexible schedules who can deploy to a disaster region with little notice. But those same people are also among those most susceptible to severe coronavirus complications. That’s kept many volunteers in their homes, even in a year with plenty of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and windstorms.

“We’re very much like the Southern Baptists and a lot of our other partners,” said Tameka Sharp, head of Emergency Disaster Services for the Salvation Army. About 75 percent of the organization’s volunteers are over 65 years old, she said. Some are opting out of service during the pandemic.

For California Salvation Army leaders, the reduction in volunteers came as a demand for aid was on the rise, said Samantha Jarosz, public relations director for the organization’s Del Oro Division in Sacramento. Since March, volunteers have delivered meals and boxes of food to the newly unemployed. When government guidelines severely limited the number of organizations allowed to provide food assistance, Jarosz said requests to her agency increased 1,100 percent.

Then wildfires erupted.

The Bear Fire in Butte County forced residents to evacuate to hotels in the Sacramento area and gave the Salvation Army more mouths to feed. Volunteers worked longer shifts to make all their rounds but kept up with demand, Jarosz said.