Quick Takes

A fine mess
Italian authorities say they have fined a French tourist who attempted to smuggle valuables out of Sardinia. The fine: $1,200. The valuables: about 4½ pounds of beach sand. A 2017 law prohibited stealing sand from Sardinia’s beaches. A regional authority passed the law after discovering the unique pink or white sand for sale on the internet. The Sept. 1 heist wasn’t the first. “The bottle was confiscated and is now in our operating room where we hold these confiscated items,” a spokesman for Sardinia’s Forest Rangers told CNN. “At the end of the year we usually have many bottles of sand accumulated.” Last year, authorities caught another French tourist trying to pilfer 88 pounds of sand.