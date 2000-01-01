Quick Takes

Lost and found

After four days of searching, the family of Harry Harvey planned a press conference at a pub near Harvey’s last known location near a national park. On Sept. 6, Harvey, 80, became separated from his hiking partner during a hailstorm while walking in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in northern England. Emergency crews searched for Harvey for days to no avail. Finally, his family called for a Sept. 9 press conference at the Tan Hill Inn on the outskirts of the park. As the family prepared for the event, a nature photographer spotted Harvey walking in the park and called for help. The 80-year-old stunned his family and the assembled press when he walked in with a bandage on his head. Harvey said he lost his compass and temporarily lost his glasses in a fall. He quickly found his orange-framed glasses and was able to establish a campsite in the park with a tent he had carried. Said Harvey: “I had three really good wild camping nights where I was on my own and had all the kit I needed.”