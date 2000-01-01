Quick Takes

Idle ambitions

A German university is offering applicants money for, literally, nothing. The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg says it will offer three “idleness grants” worth nearly $1,900 for applicants who were actively inactive. “Doing nothing isn’t very easy,” said Friedrich von Borries, a design theorist who came up with the grant idea. “We want to focus on active inactivity. If you say you are not going to move for a week, then that’s impressive. If you propose you are not going to move or think, that might be even better.” Von Borries insisted the scholarship wasn’t a joke but rather a demonstration that accomplishments in life might be overrated. Grant winners will have to write an experience report by January 2021, and the reports will become part of an art exhibit titled The School of Inconsequentiality: Towards a Better Life.