Quick Takes

No canine lockdowns
Being a dog owner in Germany just became a bit more rigorous. Claiming German dogs deserve more walks, the nation’s agricultural minister said she is imposing rules that will require dog owners to take their animals outside for at least one hour per day. “Dogs are not cuddly toys,” German agricultural minister Julia Klöckner said. “They also have their own needs, which need to be taken into account.” The law, which will go into effect next year, will also prohibit dogs from being left home alone all day without several visits from a human to check in on the animal’s well-being.