Features

Christians in Belarus find themselves caught in a government crackdown

by Jenny Lind Schmitt
Post Date: September 03, 2020

Protesting for change, praying for peace

Anti-government protesters console a praying woman near riot police in Minsk. ( Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

“Belarus has woken up,” said Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in an Aug. 25 address to members of the European Parliament. “We are not the opposition anymore. We are the majority now.”

But she stressed that the “peaceful revolution” in Belarus was neither for nor against Russia or Europe, and called on other countries to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Belarus. “In the past two weeks, the Belarusians showed that they will not relent and they will not give up,” she said. “The will of the people will not be broken.” 

This address came a day after authorities detained members of the opposition Coordination Council in Minsk and charged them with inciting illegal factory strikes intended to put pressure on Belarusian strongman president Alexander Lukashenko. It also came two days after more than 200,000 marchers took to the streets to protests disputed Aug. 8 elections. Lukashenko has been  president of Belarus for the past 26 years. He claimed to have won 80 percent of the vote in the Aug. 8 elections, but nationwide grassroots support for Tsikhanouskaya suggests otherwise, and many election officials reported irregularities.

The marchers waved red-and-white flags—a traditional Belarusian symbol of opposition—and chanted “Tribunal” and “Go Away,” addressed at Lukashenko. In addition to calling for new elections, protestors are demanding that security forces who participated in violent crackdowns be held accountable. 

Jonny Pickup/Getty Images

Riot police stand guard at the Palace of Independence in Minsk. (Jonny Pickup/Getty Images)

Hundreds of witnesses have told of the brutal tactics used by OMON—the government’s security force—to suppress protests in the days following the elections. Peaceful protestors and passersby were seized, severely beaten with batons, tortured, and held in inhumane conditions.

Belarusian pastors reported that dozens of church members suffered in the violence, and evangelical leaders across denominations united to issue a statement condemning the violence and calling for prayer. Pastor Leonid Mikhovich of the Baptist Union of Belarus said that while church leaders avoid direct involvement in politics, they are in contact with their members encouraging them to pray for a peaceful resolution to the nation’s conflict. There are approximately 70,000 evangelical Christians in the nation of 9.5 million.

Sergey is a 32-year-old composer and musician who leads worship at the New Generation church in Minsk. (WORLD is withholding his last name over concerns about government reprisals.) He posted a YouTube video telling of his experience. On Aug. 11, he did not attend the rally, but while walking home with a friend, came upon a group of men dressed in black military gear. After initial cordial exchanges, the armed men suddenly grabbed them and threw them into a nearby bus. Sergey and his friend were beaten, tortured, and imprisoned for two days without hearing the charges against them.

His pregnant wife and 1-year-old daughter visited the prison, but guards told them no one with his name was there. Under torture, prisoners were forced to sign a document without being able to read it. Sergey was released after two days with comparatively “minor” injuries: massive bruising on his legs and back. A fellow detainee had both legs broken as a result of the beatings. Sergey says authorities informed him his trial will be held in September, and that he’ll either have to pay a fine or serve more time in prison. 

Sergey’s story is far from isolated. Military forces detained 7,000 civilians in the days just after the elections, and many have similar stories. The prisons released those with the worst injuries to local hospitals, where healthcare workers have been speaking up about the violence-inflicted injuries they saw.

Misha Friedman/Getty Images

A group of women link together to protest against police brutality and the apprehending of protesters inside a church in Minsk. ( Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Lukashenko has justified the crackdown by claiming that it is necessary in light of a potential NATO invasion. But NATO leaders denied his claims that the alliance was massing troops on Belarusian borders. Meanwhile, Voice of Belarus quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that the Russian Federation has created a reserve of law enforcement officers for Belarus at the request of Lukashenko.

In late August, workers at several of the nation’s largest factories voted to strike in order to put economic pressure on the government. Authorities have since detained many of the strike leaders. During protests on the weekend of Aug. 29, government authorities deported several foreign journalists covering the protests, or revoked their accreditation.

On Sept. 1, the start of the academic year, university students across Belarus marched to demand Lukashenko’s resignation. Grassroots efforts to support striking workers and those injured in the protests have quickly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pastor Mikhovich said his church will also continue its mercy ministries towards those affected: “We trust in our Lord, and we try to help people in many ways.” He said that although he was also recently contacted by a government official, “We must condemn violence and cruel behavior. We cannot keep silent.” 

Jenny Lind Schmitt

Jenny Lind Schmitt

Jenny Lind Schmitt is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute Mid-Career Course.

