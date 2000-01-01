Man knows not his time

Hired
U.S. employers added 1.4 million new jobs in August, restoring half the number of positions lost since the beginning of coronavirus-related lockdowns in March. The unemployment rate has finally dipped below the recession rates of 2008-2009, reaching 8.4 percent, according to the monthly U.S. Department of Labor report released on Sept. 4. Manufacturers have almost reached pre-pandemic levels of factory ordering, and home sales are on the rise. But some industries, such as restaurants and airlines, have not yet recovered from their precipitous collapse.