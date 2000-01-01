Man knows not his time

Died

Lou Brock, the St. Louis Cardinals’ signature leadoff hitter and base-stealer who helped the team win two World Series titles in the 1960s, died on Sept. 6 at age 81. Along with starting pitcher Bob Gibson and center fielder Curt Flood, Brock helped build the Cardinals into a powerhouse of speed, defense, and pitching during the 1960s. He had 938 steals in his career—so many he had a base-stealing award named after him while still an active player.

After he retired from baseball, Brock worked as a florist and a commentator for ABC’s Monday Night Baseball and was a spring training instructor for the Cardinals. A nominal churchgoer since childhood, he said his faith deepened after enduring personal struggles in the 1980s. He and his third wife, Jacky, became ordained ministers serving at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, a charismatic congregation near St. Louis. He lost a leg to complications of diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.