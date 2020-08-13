Union University’s scramble to reopen

Campus contingencies

Graphic design student Ortencia Garcia doesn’t want her friends back at school. A rising senior at Appalachian State University, Garcia signed a public letter asking the school’s almost 6,000 residential students to stay away from its campus in Boone, N.C.

Garcia understands the need for some in-person classes—she’s taking papermaking and yoga this fall. It’s the time outside the classroom that worries her. Last year she spent most evenings doing homework with friends in the school’s art building. If it closes after class this year, will they pack into someone’s apartment instead? Will she carry COVID-19 from careless students to her high-risk co-workers at a downtown pottery gallery?

Only a fifth of the nation’s colleges and universities plan to hold most fall classes in person, according to Davidson College research. But about 97 percent intend to bring at least a few students back to campus. To prepare, they’ve installed plexiglass shields, rearranged furniture, and written elaborate safety plans. Details differ by campus wealth and culture, but all plans cover the basics: social distancing, masks, symptom tracking, and extra cleaning.

Some schools have hired extra custodial staff, while others require students and faculty to pitch in. Covenant College in Georgia plans to leave caddies of cleaning supplies in classrooms so students can wipe down desks before class.

If students want to avoid in-person classes altogether, they can opt for online courses at the University of Pennsylvania and others. At schools including Regent University, they can request accommodation, but it’s not guaranteed.

The plans at Purdue and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology rely on aggressive testing to limit outbreaks. In Washington, Whitman College said the difficulty of getting quick test results contributed to its July decision to move online. Other plans rely on symptom checks: At the University of Pennsylvania, students must answer symptom questions in an app before entering academic buildings each day. Northwestern University tells infected students to email the school their positive test results and any recent contacts. Liberty University will track location data from school ID cards to identify and contact exposed students.

Even the most expensive and tech-savvy plans only work if students cooperate. Many schools require students to sign behavior agreements, and Patrick Henry College asks faculty, staff, and resident assistants to enforce the guidelines. Few schools explain how to react if students rebel. An exception: The King’s College in New York wrote COVID-19 rules into its standing behavior agreement, so the school can follow its usual protocol for rule-breaking. Liberty University will repeat a tactic it used in the spring, posting campus police near dining hall lines to keep students 6 feet apart. Several schools including Eastern University said defiant students could be kicked out of campus housing.

But schools can’t supervise constantly, so they plead with students to self-enforce. The University of South Carolina launched a hashtag, #IPledgeColumbia, tying COVID-19 safety to protecting the school’s town. Yale University set up a hotline for reporting violations anonymously, while Patrick Henry College asked students to confront each other instead of “snitching.”

For her part, Garcia won’t confront other students. She thinks students will wear masks if campus culture declares it the moral move. A July College Reaction survey found 95 percent of students say they already wear masks when they can’t social distance. In the same poll, about three-quarters of students said they would avoid sporting events and pre-COVID-style parties this fall.

But it only takes a few to start an outbreak, and eight of the Princeton Review’s Top 20 party schools still planned to reopen in person as of Aug. 3. In July, UC Berkeley moved online after fraternity parties caused outbreaks. Even if students follow guidelines, local case counts and overloaded ICUs could force schools online. Wheaton College and Dartmouth College told students to pack light in case of a quick move. Cornell University required students to bring only what they could fit in a backpack and two suitcases.

Students may not know when a change is coming, since very few schools have shared the specific triggers that would force them back online. Liberty University is one exception: Among other measures, it will go online if more than 5 percent of the campus population tests positive or has COVID-19 symptoms. But unless the school keeps a public tally, students won’t know how close they are to that benchmark.

Meanwhile, a growing number of schools—Clemson, Mars Hill University, Southern Mississippi, and others—have moved the first few weeks of class online. If COVID-19 cases climb, a few weeks may become a semester. Garcia doesn’t look forward to homework alone in her room, but she says masks and social distancing are worth it to keep Boone’s 20,000 residents safe. She hopes other students agree. —E.E.