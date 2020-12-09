Kenosha in flames

Engulfed

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was in serious condition after police officers responding to a “domestic incident” on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wis., appeared to shoot him in the back seven times, according to a video posted on social media. The video shows Blake going around the car as three officers shout and point weapons at him and then opening the driver’s side door of an SUV. As Blake leans inside the SUV, one officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire.

The incident prompted multiple nights of violent protests in Kenosha, as rioters threw bottles at police, ignited fireworks, and set buildings and businesses on fire. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to the city in an attempt to quell the violence.