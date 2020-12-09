Kenosha in flames

Released
Florida officials have approved the release of 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys. The mosquitoes are part of a yearslong project, run by the company Oxitec, that aims to reduce the mosquito population. The insects, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, are invasive in southern Florida. The females are known to spread deadly diseases, such as Zika and dengue, to humans. The genetically modified insects are all male. They carry a gene that, if passed on to wild female insects, will kill off any female offspring before they mature to biting age. Environmentalist groups have denounced the plan as risky, but Oxitec insists there will be no negative effects. According to the group’s website, researchers have carried out successful trials in Brazil.