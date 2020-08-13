ICE and illegal immigrants

From April to June of 2018, ICE separated adults illegally crossing the border from their minor children, and the resulting scenes caught by film crews are heartbreaking. Fathers whose children were removed from them break down in tears as they describe their grief and longing. (Viewers who are skeptical of these stories may view follow-up footage showing joyous reunions of parents and children that make clear that at least these fathers were not fabricating their tales.)
Christians are proponents of law and order, of obeying those in authority over us unless they call us to disobey God. How civil servants implement those orders matters a great deal, and the cavalier, uncaring attitude shown by some government employees in this six-part series is reason for grief and for reform. We have the right and duty to defend our borders and enforce our laws, but we must never forget that all people are created in the image of God and should be treated with respect.