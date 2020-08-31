Hurricane Laura leaves a long road to recovery

Samaritan’s Purse is staging its relief efforts in Lake Charles, and after a quick drive-through late Thursday, Manager Todd Taylor said the work will be intense: “These homes are severely damaged. Roofs missing. Shingles gone, left and right. The water systems are down, and it’s going to be weeks before some people get electric power.”

Many churches are damaged as well, and Taylor added that while Samaritan’s Purse can truck in the necessary tarps, wheelbarrows, and chainsaws, there’s a new requirement in the mix. Volunteers must come with a negative COVID-19 test that’s no more than 72 hours old. He asked for prayers: “People are already stressed by the pandemic, and this is beyond the straw that broke the camel's back.”

The pandemic dimension also concerns Christy Papania-Jones. As director of the St. Nicholas Center for Children in Lake Charles, she’s wondering what impact Laura may have on learning conditions. The students her center serves have autism or other developmental delays, and their recent 10-week quarantine closure meant they got telehealth rather than the in-person intensive therapy they needed. “It’s very difficult to get a child with autism to sit through a therapy session with a remote instructor,” she explained. “The timing of this devastation is really hard, knowing they might regress even more.”

But Papania-Jones pointed out that Laura’s predecessor, Hurricane Rita, brought some good to Louisiana along with the destruction. When her family evacuated to Destin, Fla., in 2005, a therapy center for children with autism welcomed Papania-Jones’ recently diagnosed son and showed her the ropes. Papania-Jones wanted to bring something similar to her hometown, and that led to the opening of St. Nicholas.

In her wake, Laura left at least 16 dead and more than 700,000 businesses and homes in three states without power, including the damaged one on Pineview Street in Lake Charles that belongs to Mary Sensat. She said she hopes the Salvation Army will soon bring meals, because “she hears they’re good.” As four police cars circled through, she contemplated aloud fallen ceiling tiles and a commode she can’t flush. Then, fingering a necklace that belonged to her sister, Sensat admitted evacuating relatives offered to take her with them, but they wouldn’t take her son. He has bipolar disorder.

“God helped us. He blessed us, but next time we’ll hitch a ride somewhere. It was that scary. You don’t know what it is until you go through it.”