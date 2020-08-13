Homeschool surge

As shutdowns and social distancing debates dragged through the summer and COVID-19 flared in the South and West, politicians and educators in Washington, D.C., wrangled over a big question: How should they direct a mighty army of 57 million schoolchildren? Meanwhile, parents across the country wondered how they could provide for their little platoons, children used to the routine of school and likely to be on their own for part or all of the fall.

A May survey found 40 percent of parents compelled to school at home because of COVID-19 said they’d be more likely to homeschool in the future. No one knows how it will all shake out this fall, but homeschool co-ops, Facebook groups, and online schools report exponential growth. In July, so many people filed online requests to homeschool in North Carolina that the portal temporarily shut down.

Parents across the country are stitching together a patchwork of online schools and traditional curricula, hoping homeschooling will offer stability and safety for their kids. I spoke with many parents and went deeper with four families—in Virginia, Texas, California, and Michigan.

Fairfax County, Va., sits across the Potomac from all the capital debates. There, Charlotte Wright thinks not about 57 million students, but about two in particular: son Liam, entering fourth grade, and daughter Hailey, entering second. Wright never wanted to homeschool: Spring shutdowns and imperfect fall reopening plans forced her to consider it.

When the Fairfax public schools shut down in mid-March, Wright, a full-time executive assistant, and her husband, a contract manager, began telecommuting. From their makeshift offices in a bedroom and living room, the Wrights juggled work while keeping Liam and Hailey entertained. They often resorted to sending the kids downstairs to play Minecraft.

Two weeks became a month before the schools reopened online. That brought new problems. Wright needed stable internet to host work meetings, but Liam and Hailey often interrupted her meetings to get help navigating their online classes. With everyone online, their internet connection slowed to a glitchy crawl. Even when Liam and Hailey made it to class successfully, teachers spent more time managing disruptive students than teaching.

Within a week, Wright gave up on school. Instead, her kids spent the next six weeks, eight hours a day, at a friend’s martial arts studio. They practiced taekwondo forms with two other students and learned a little Korean. In his spare time, Liam played Fortnite with friends and shrugged off COVID-19 fears. Hailey, though, absorbed the apocalyptic news often playing on television. She started talking about death and coming to her parents’ room in tears at night. The Wright family road-tripped to Michigan so the kids could stay with grandparents, spending summer in the garden instead of on the internet.

Meanwhile, the Fairfax school district announced its fall plans: a choice of hybrid or online options that required parents to choose by July 15. Wright had no intention of returning to online chaos but considered the hybrid plan a possibility. She and her husband could at least work uninterrupted two days a week. But the thought that kids would have to wear masks all day sounded miserable.

In early July, a friend suggested homeschooling. Wright scoffed, but then reconsidered. She joined Facebook groups, subscribed to a homeschooling podcast, and talked to an experienced homeschooling parent. Her attitude shifted—maybe homeschooling was perfect for a pandemic. Maybe she could fit it around her schedule, and still teach Liam and Hailey to love learning.

Wright laid out the idea for her husband, who agreed to try it. While other Fairfax parents debated online or hybrid, Wright set up homeschooling headquarters in her kitchen, filling a cabinet with supplies and stacks of spelling, math, and cursive workbooks.

She plans to teach at the kitchen table for an hour each morning, starting with the Pledge of Allegiance to imitate public school structure. Her husband will teach history on his lunch break. In Virginia, fourth graders study state history, so Wright will let Liam choose Virginia history books that suit his taste for blood and guts. Their paper-based curriculum will allow them to do homework in the kitchen while she works in the living room, without her wondering if they’re exploring YouTube instead of completing assignments.

Once the kids finish their homework, they can wander the house and grassy front yard. Television is off-limits until after 5 p.m., but they can dig into the blue laundry basket of art supplies that Wright stashed in the kitchen. She plans to buy an electric piano, plus acrylic paints and canvas for Hailey, who loves to experiment with paint.

When Wright asked Liam what he thought about homeschooling, he worried about missing friends. She hopes to organize COVID-19-safe playdates for him. She told the school principal she plans to return next year and is staying in the PTA, but Wright said she is relieved to have a settled plan for this year. She still has curriculum planning to do, but that seems easier than living with uncertainty.