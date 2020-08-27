Goodbye, city life?

Questions about QAnon
The apocalyptic internet movement QAnon is gaining followers by the thousands, and churches are slow to respond
A record blast leaves opportunities and new fears for a devastated Christian community
Falwell’s 13-year tenure as president of Liberty University ends in personal scandal
Trump administration efforts are starting to mend a foster care system that has been in crisis for years
Dispatches News
The increase nationwide in the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment between August 2019 and August 2020, bringing the price up to $1,233, according to the Zumper National Rent Report. The overall increase stands in contrast to decreases in rent prices in the nation’s most expensive cities, which saw people and jobs leave during the COVID-19 pandemic and an upsurge in crime and unrest. Eight of the 10 cities with the most expensive rent prices saw year-over-year decreases. The two that didn’t were Miami and San Diego.
The decrease in the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco since August 2019.
The decrease in the median rent in Seattle since August 2019.
The decrease in the median rent in New York since August 2019.
The decrease in the median rent in Boston since August 2019.
The decrease in the median rent in Los Angeles since August 2019.