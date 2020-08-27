Goodbye, city life?

0.7%

The increase nationwide in the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment between August 2019 and August 2020, bringing the price up to $1,233, according to the Zumper National Rent Report. The overall increase stands in contrast to decreases in rent prices in the nation’s most expensive cities, which saw people and jobs leave during the COVID-19 pandemic and an upsurge in crime and unrest. Eight of the 10 cities with the most expensive rent prices saw year-over-year decreases. The two that didn’t were Miami and San Diego.

-11.1%

The decrease in the median rent for a one-bedroom ­apartment in San Francisco since August 2019.

-7.4%

The decrease in the median rent in Seattle since August 2019.

-6.9%

The decrease in the median rent in New York since August 2019.

-6.0%

The decrease in the median rent in Boston since August 2019.

-4.0%

The decrease in the median rent in Los Angeles since August 2019.