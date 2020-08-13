Catastrophe upon catastrophe in Syria

Between 15 and 20 patients a day are showing up with symptoms of the novel coronavirus at Dr. Ahmad Hassan’s isolation center. He has 12 beds. The center, located in the town of Izraa in Syria’s embattled governorate of Daraa, opened in March as the government worked to stall the pandemic by isolating suspected cases in key cities. Nine years into one of the world’s worst conflicts, half the country’s hospitals are destroyed or heavily damaged. Thousands of healthcare professionals have fled the country. More than 900 medical professionals have been killed.

Dr. Hassan has stayed. The orthopedist has managed his own clinic in wartime since 2015, plus he directs projects for the Catholic aid group MSJM. The charity appointed him to run the center in Izraa when it opened on March 27.

The arrival of COVID-19 in a country almost a decade at war brings catastrophe upon a catastrophe. Syria’s war has been named the worst humanitarian crisis of a generation, leaving nearly half a million Syrians dead and forcing more than 11 million—just over half the population—from their homes. International sanctions, including those of the United States, are meant to keep resources out of the hands of the government of President Bashar al-Assad but have also stymied the efforts of aid groups to address Syria’s catastrophes.

Izraa was a town of about 20,000 before the war, and it has survived with its ancient Roman inscriptions and two churches dating to the sixth century intact. The churches are considered the oldest continuously meeting churches in the world.

Dr. Hassan’s isolation center is housed in a building adjoining Izraa’s only hospital, with small rooms with large windows holding three, four, and five single beds. Each is equipped with oxygen tanks and wall-mounted fans. Surgical gurneys substitute for stationary beds in several rooms.

Like other facilities opened after the country recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 23, it’s a stopgap measure. In the absence of widespread testing, sufficient ICU beds, and respiratory care, suspected patients are treated in the centers and released if they improve, or quarantined for 14 days to avoid transmission. Only the desperately ill are moved to hospital beds, though often a lack of ambulances and other transportation makes that impossible.

MSJM also runs a nearby quarantine center in Daraa, and through most of the war has operated mobile clinics (commonly called hospitainers because they’re made from converted shipping containers) in or near areas of fighting, most recently in Idlib where fighting between government forces and Turkish-backed militants continues. In Daraa admissions averaged eight patients per week in the beginning, records show, but spiked in June to about 14 per week.

Starting in late July, the center has seen “an explosion in cases,” said Hassan, with patients arriving sicker and needing to stay longer. By August, the center had 21 patients, and at the same time began receiving patients from overwhelmed isolation wards in Damascus.

Some come as entire families infected. Most of the cases are in their 20s and 30s, with the youngest recorded patient 8 months and the oldest 71 years. Hassan recently acquired eight ventilators—for a population numbering 1 million before the war and fewer now. Three were in use on the day we spoke by phone.

“We have not enough of everything,” he said.