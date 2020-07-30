The COVID-19 chasm: The pandemic hits the heartland

The COVID-19 tracking graph for Sedgwick County, Kan., looks like the steep incline at the beginning of a roller coaster. The city of Wichita and its surrounding county went from 143 active cases on June 1 to 2,442 on July 28, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department. By the third week of July, the percentage of people testing positive had soared to 12.8 percent from less than 2 percent on June 1, and the county’s top physician reinstated a ban on gatherings of 15 people or more.

“We anticipated an increase as the county opened up, but the dramatic rise so quickly was unexpected,” health department deputy director Chris Steward said.

Heartland cities such as Milwaukee, Omaha, St. Louis, and Tulsa, Okla., all have graphs that look like Wichita’s. A surge in coronavirus cases is hitting Middle America at the same time as a wave of quarantine exhaustion. Individuals and organizations are struggling to cope with the tension between wanting to stay healthy and needing to connect with others physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

“There’s some serious frustration,” said Dr. Ron Ferris, who runs a Catholic family medical clinic down the street from Wesley Healthcare hospital in Wichita. “We were expecting [the pandemic] to drop off. Now we’re surging. It really is discouraging.”

Death counts for COVID-19 in cities like Wichita have not spiked as much as the active case totals have. Still, everyone seems to know someone who knows someone who had the coronavirus, and no one wants to be responsible for spreading it to a friend or neighbor.

In Webster County, Iowa, the total number of infections is 12 times higher than it was June 1. An outbreak at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility caused part of that increase, but more than half of the county’s nearly 500 cases occurred outside the prison. Steve Roe runs a halfway house in the town of Fort Dodge where 26 men have quarantined since March. He recently started letting the residents go out to do yardwork for community members.

“We can’t live in a bubble any longer,” Roe said. “We just have to surrender all of it to the Lord.”

At the same time, Roe worries about passing the virus on to his wife and daughter, both of whom have autoimmune disorders. Throughout the pandemic, Roe’s wife has lived upstairs, while he lives downstairs, and they sleep in separate rooms. Three elderly friends have died of COVID-19.

“We just have to keep praying that God brings us through it,” he said.

Like elsewhere in the country, the pandemic disproportionately affects the heartland’s minority and immigrant communities. Data from the St. Louis County Health Department show the rate of infection among African Americans and Hispanics there is three times higher than among whites, and African Americans are dying at twice the rate of whites.