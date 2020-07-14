Summer sadness

In Atlanta on July 4, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed across the street from where police officers shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in June, a police shooting that prompted protests and the resignation of the Atlanta police chief.

“You killed your own this time,” said the girl’s father, Secoriya Williamson, at a news conference in Atlanta. “She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

Also on July 4 someone killed a man who lived across from Englewood Family Outreach, a ministry to gang members and their families in Chicago. Pastor Justin Francis has been on staff at the organization for three years, and he says he knows 13 men who have been killed over that time.

When Francis lists off the work of the ministry, he talks about playing basketball on the ministry’s outdoor court, taking teens out for Chick-fil-A, and connecting them with job opportunities. But he also talks about going to funerals, and the ministry once had a local doctor come and teach people in the neighborhood how to patch bullet wounds with everyday items like socks.

This summer, major U.S. cities—including New York, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, and Atlanta—have seen their number of homicides rise, punctuated with a particularly violent Fourth of July weekend where stray bullets killed a number of young children. The largest 25 U.S. cities have seen a 16.1 percent increase in murders in 2020, even though violent crime overall is down in those cities, according to data from The New York Times.

In New York, shootings went up 130 percent in June compared with a year ago, and murders are up 23 percent compared with the first half of 2019. Murders are up 30 percent in Philadelphia, and 22 percent in Chicago. Crime experts over the years have cautioned against quick conclusions from small slices of crime data. It takes time to see trends, or to track the effect of a new bail law or the coronavirus lockdown. But the spike is concerning, and it’s piling on grief in local communities.

Experts have blamed the violence on the recent emergence from pandemic lockdown in many of these cities, gangs, domestic violence spurred by the lockdown, high levels of unemployment, or the lack of school and summer programs for teenagers. Some blamed the police for a work slowdown in response to the George Floyd protests.

Cities also have their unique local explanations for the violence.