“Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor.”
Staff writer and opinion editor Bari Weiss, in her resignation letter to The New York Times, on a left-wing “mob” that controls the content and culture of the paper. The self-described political centrist wrote of “constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views” and of colleagues who were friendly to her being “badgered by coworkers.” She wrote: “The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people.”