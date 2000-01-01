 Skip to main content

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

“Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor.”

Staff writer and opinion editor Bari Weiss, in her resignation letter to The New York Times, on a left-wing “mob” that controls the content and culture of the paper. The self-described political centrist wrote of “constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views” and of colleagues who were friendly to her being “badgered by coworkers.” She wrote: “The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people.” 

“When my mother was pregnant with me, the government chased her everywhere trying to forcibly abort me. Me against the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses started when I was born.”

Yaqiu Wang, China researcher for Human Rights Watch, on entering the human rights field. 

“I certainly condemned the anti-lockdown protests at the time, and I’m not condemning the protests now, and I struggle with that. I have a hard time articulating why that is OK.”

Catherine Troisi, an infectious-disease epidemiologist, on public health experts’ support of mass gatherings to protest the death of George Floyd, despite their earlier condemnation of mass protests against state lockdown orders. Troisi attended a protest in Houston supporting Floyd.

“I thought, ‘Well, okay! I guess I’m a dishwasher now.’”

Mary Daniel of Jacksonville, Fla., on becoming a dishwasher at the assisted living facility where her husband with Alzheimer’s lives so she could see him. 