Premiums rise faster than wages

$20,576

The average family health insurance premium in the United States in 2019 for employer-sponsored plans, when both the employer and the worker contributions are added together, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). This included an average employer contribution of $14,561 and an average worker contribution of $6,015. For individual coverage in employer-sponsored plans, the average health insurance premium was $7,188, which included an average employer contribution of $5,946 and an average worker contribution of $1,242.

2.3%

The U.S. rate of inflation in 2019.

3.4%

The increase in U.S. workers’ wages from 2018 to 2019.

4%

The increase in the average U.S. individual health insurance premium from 2018 to 2019, which is higher than the percentage increase in workers’ wages and nearly twice the rate of inflation, according to KFF.

5%

The increase in the average U.S. family health insurance premium from 2018 to 2019, which is more than 1 percentage point higher than the increase in workers’ wages and more than twice the rate of inflation.