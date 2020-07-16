Premiums rise faster than wages

GOP senators are running a 2020 election defense
As the presidential race looms large, Republicans are also in a fierce contest to retain control of the Senate
As the presidential race looms large, Republicans are also in a fierce contest to retain control of the Senate
Christians in central Nigeria face ongoing attacks from Fulani militias and Islamic terrorists
Residents see their freedoms diminish rapidly as the Beijing government implements a draconian national security law it forced on the city
It’s easy for activists to dream of abolishing the police, but urban realities make such plans a nightmare for some
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Health / Lifestyle / Medicine / Law / Business / Science / Religion / Sports / Money / Technology / Media / Education
Dean's List / Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Music / Books / Movies / Television / Arts
Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News
Dispatches News
The average family health insurance premium in the United States in 2019 for employer-sponsored plans, when both the employer and the worker contributions are added together, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). This included an average employer contribution of $14,561 and an average worker contribution of $6,015. For individual coverage in employer-sponsored plans, the average health insurance premium was $7,188, which included an average employer contribution of $5,946 and an average worker contribution of $1,242.
The U.S. rate of inflation in 2019.
The increase in U.S. workers’ wages from 2018 to 2019.
The increase in the average U.S. individual health insurance premium from 2018 to 2019, which is higher than the percentage increase in workers’ wages and nearly twice the rate of inflation, according to KFF.
The increase in the average U.S. family health insurance premium from 2018 to 2019, which is more than 1 percentage point higher than the increase in workers’ wages and more than twice the rate of inflation.