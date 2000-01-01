John Lewis dies

Died
Actress Olivia de Havilland, a star during the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on July 25 at age 104. De Havilland won two best actress Oscars and was best known for her roles in Gone With the Wind, The Adventures of Robin Hood, and The Heiress. She was also known for winning a 1944 lawsuit against Warner Bros. that weakened Hollywood’s studio system and for a longtime feud with her sister, Joan Fontaine, who was also an actress. She was less well known for her successful efforts, along with other politically liberal movie stars of the time such as Ronald Reagan, to oppose an alliance in Hollywood between liberals and Communists such as pro-Soviet screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.