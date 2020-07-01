Hong Kong braces for new reality under Beijing’s tighter control

Hundreds of Catholics and Protestants filled Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district Wednesday for an annual prayer meeting. It was the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China, which residents usually mark with large protests.

This year, attendees had another weight on their minds: the sweeping national security law that went into effect the night before. “Everyone has a sword over his or her head,” the event organizer said in his opening prayer.

One man held a wooden crucifix while a banner with the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” lay across his lap. Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha urged believers not to fear, reminding them of Jesus’ peace as He faced crucifixion. The world’s false peace maintains stability by suppressing others, Ha preached. But the peace Jesus offers is based on the love of the Father.

“We have no more freedom in Hong Kong,” said 49-year-old Dorothy Lee, who helped organize the prayer meeting. “‘One country, two systems’ has completely died.” Still, the social worker holds onto the hope Christians have while facing the grim prospects: “If we feel something is unjust, we still have the peace to come out and say no.”

Outside the sunlit sanctuary, thousands of protesters defied a police ban and streamed onto the streets to protest the new law. Shouting slogans and marching, they faced off with police who fired tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannons. Police raised a new purple banner saying anyone holding signs or chanting slogans calling for independence could be arrested under the national security law. Soon afterward they arrested a man for holding a “Hong Kong Independence” flag.

By the end of the night, police arrested more than 300 people, nine of them for violating the new national security law.

The measure is concerning not only for its broad definitions of terrorism, subversion, secession, and foreign interference—basically covering all of the actions of protesters in the past year—but also for the dismantling of the territory’s checks and balances. It creates powerful new Beijing-backed bodies to investigate, prosecute, and judge supposed lawbreakers.

Francis Yip, an associate professor at the divinity school at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the general feeling in Hong Kong was one of apprehension: No one knows exactly what Hong Kong will look like under the new law. Like many others, he stayed up Tuesday night reading through the law, since Beijing only released its contents at 11 p.m.—after officials had already enacted it.

“The so-called firewall between society in the mainland and Hong Kong seems to be vanishing,” he said. “There are many posts on social media stating 2047 has already come … and Hong Kong will be just like another Shenzhen or Shanghai.” Hong Kong’s 50 years of autonomy was set to expire in 2047 under the Sino-British Joint Declaration. That’s when the city is to fully integrate back with mainland China.