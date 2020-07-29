Hollow action in The Outpost

It’s a little hard to understand what made The Outpost one of the best-reviewed releases of the last few months. Certainly the Afghan War drama, which hit streaming services on July 3, has the kind of pedigree the critical class would be most likely to praise.

Based on an exhaustively researched book by CNN newsman Jake Tapper, it tells the harrowing true story of how 53 U.S. soldiers faced up to 400 Taliban fighters from the low ground in Nuristan in October 2009. Beyond that naturally gripping setup, it also offers a complex theme—honoring military valor while indicting the policies of unending conflicts with ill-defined “hearts and minds” objectives. That’s what put members of Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, in such a dire position.

Yet even when we grip our seats at the taut action sequences or smile at the band-of-brothers camaraderie, there’s something hollow and disconnected about the whole. It’s a strange experience seeing courageous young countrymen’s sacrifice move us so little.

Part of the problem is the characters rotate out of the story every few minutes—killed or reassigned. But it’s also that, with a couple of notable exceptions played by Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, those who remain often feel interchangeable. They have quick, clichéd markers of personality—the wisecracker, the mama’s boy—and little else.

Take one private who’s ostensibly a Christian. He speaks with the same unrelenting torrent of profanity and sexual allusion as every other character. (Note: The language alone would merit a strong R rating even if it didn’t come with realistic violence.) When he tries to reassure a fellow soldier there’s some deeper meaning in the terror they’re experiencing, he’s only able to offer platitudes like “God works in mysterious ways. He has a plan.” His comrade’s response—“God’s plan is our chaos”—seems the wiser assessment of their situation.