Extra, extra: Birth of the Trans Journalists Organization

Did you know that if you criticize transgenderism you “push a fringe, radical agenda”? The Trans Journalists Organization launched yesterday with a style guide that says presenting both sides of the transgender debate is wrong: “Giving anti–trans groups a platform isn’t being unbiased, but rather giving fringe ideology outsized influence.”

Many feminists criticize the trans movement, and the style guide says they should be either excommunicated or disparaged: “Some anti-trans rights groups and individuals use the euphemism ‘gender critical feminism’ to describe their hateful ideology. They are also sometimes called ‘trans exclusionary radical feminists’ or TERFs. This ideology should not be elevated in the press. When reporting on fringe groups and hate groups, instead of calling them TERFs or gender critical feminists, use language like transphobic, anti-trans, etc.”

The style guide also disapproves of “born male” or “born female” references: “When necessary, you can refer to someone’s assigned sex at birth using terms like ‘assigned male at birth’ or ‘assigned female at birth.’ These can be abbreviated as ‘AMAB’ and ‘AFAB’ after first reference.”

And on it goes.