Capital punishment resumes

Executed

On July 14, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to move ahead with the first execution carried out by the U.S. government since 2003. Federal authorities planned to execute convicted murderer Daniel Lewis Lee by lethal injection the day before at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind. But earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a court order to stop it, saying a new lethal injection protocol would likely cause Lee pain and suffering. A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., refused the Trump administration’s plea to step in, leading to the Supreme Court’s ruling, with the five conservative justices voting in favor and the four liberal justices dissenting. Lee was executed later on July 14. The ruling comes after the Supreme Court on June 29 allowed federal executions to move forward.