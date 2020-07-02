A cultural genocide before our eyes

The last time Akida Pulat saw her mother, renowned Uighur anthropologist Rahile Dawut, was in 2016. Dawut had come as a visiting scholar to the University of Washington, where Pulat was studying for her master’s degree. She remembers her mother spending hours cooking Uighur polo, a traditional dish of rice mixed with carrots and topped with lamb, for her newly made Chinese and American friends. When Pulat said goodbye to her mother at the airport, she promised she’d go back home to Ürümqi to visit the next year.

But the planned trip home never happened. In December 2017, Pulat received a voice message from Dawut saying she needed to go to Beijing and wouldn’t be able to call her that night. Administrators at Xin­jiang University, where Dawut taught Uighur culture and tradition, told her to pack for an urgent conference in Beijing. But Pulat grew worried after she hadn’t heard back from her mother a few days later, fearing she had been in a plane crash.

Over a video call, her father and grandmother only vaguely remarked that Pulat should be patient, as it was inconvenient for Dawut to return her phone call at the moment. Chinese authorities monitor communication in and out of the region, so they had to be careful. From reading their facial expressions, Pulat felt reassured that nothing too serious had happened.

But Pulat soon learned the truth: The government had taken her mother in a large-scale crackdown on the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.

The Chinese claimed the reason for sending more than 1 million Uighur and Muslim ethnic minorities to reeducation camps is to rid them of separatist mindsets and provide vocational training. Yet Pulat says her mother was not political or very religious, and, as a prominent scholar about to retire, she hardly needed job training.

As the days dragged on without any news about her mother, Pulat began to lose her patience. In August 2019, Pulat decided to start speaking out about her mother’s situation to the media and campaigning for her release. “I started to speak out of fear, the same reason why I stayed silent,” Pulat said. “Now I fear my mother will be detained forever as there is no transparency in Xinjiang, and I don’t know what environment she’s in. If anything bad happens to her, I will not forgive myself.”

Uighurs living overseas like Pulat have been thrust into an advocacy role to help their detained family members. Chinese officials have largely cut communication out of Xinjiang and barred international journalists from getting anywhere near the reeducation camps or speaking with any locals. Last December authorities claimed the “trainees” had graduated from the “vocational training centers,” but a recent report found officials had sent them out as forced labor into factories around China.

The international community has done little to address the persecution of the Uighurs, despite media attention and leaked documents providing details about the camps and the government’s policies. In May, the U.S. House and Senate nearly unanimously passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which would sanction Chinese leaders complicit in the oppression of Uighurs. President Donald Trump signed the bill in mid-June. But with the United Nations and many countries largely influenced by Beijing, those who speak out often feel they are screaming into a void.

About 11 million Uighurs, a Turkic ethnic minority, live in western China in an area Uighurs call “East Turkestan” but the Chinese call Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Filled with precious oil and mineral reserves, Xinjiang is important to China’s Belt and Road Initiative that seeks to develop infrastructure in countries along the historic Silk Road. Relations between the Chinese government and Uighurs have long been tense, as China tried to assimilate the region by sending Han Chinese into the area, forbidding Uighur-language schools, and restricting Uighurs’ Muslim religious practices.

Ethnic tensions have occasionally flared in the region, and Uighur separatist groups have staged terrorist attacks in recent years, including the 2014 Kunming train station attack where Uighur militants stabbed 150 people and killed 31. Xinjiang’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo began a harsh crackdown in 2016, turning the region into a high-tech surveillance state covered with security cameras, checkpoints, and armed security forces.

In the past three years since the news first broke about the reeducation camps, evidence and eyewitness testimonies about the cultural genocide have grown. A leak of more than 400 pages of government documents about Xinjiang revealed President Xi Jinping in 2014 called for the government to show “absolutely no mercy” in fighting extremism in Xinjiang after the Kunming train attack. Another leak revealed how the camps prevent detainees from escaping with double-locked dormitory rooms, video surveillance, and guard posts.

Sayragul Sauytbay, an ethnic Kazakh woman who was forced to teach at a reeducation camp before escaping the country, described the camps as cramped and unhygienic, with detainees given only meager meals. Authorities force the detainees to learn Chinese, sit through indoctrination classes, and make public confessions. She told Israel’s Haaretz newspaper that torture and rape were common and that authorities forced detainees to take a medicine that made some sterile or cognitively impaired.

A report by researcher Adrian Zenz found incidents of sterilization were not isolated: through forced sterilizations, forced abortions, and forced IUDs, the birthrates in the mostly Uighur regions Hotan and Kashgar plummeted by more than 60 percent from 2015 to 2018.

Using satellite images, activist groups say they have identified nearly 500 camps in the region. They’ve also found that authorities have razed mosques and covered a historic Uighur graveyard with a paved parking lot. Authorities send detainees who “graduate” from the camps to work in factories around China to separate them from their families. Authorities continue to monitor them and force them to continue indoctrination classes, according to a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The factories are part of the supply chain of 83 global brands including Nike, BMW, and Apple.