Twenty authors for 2020 vision

This week, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and the demonstrations that followed, I’ve received letters asking for reading recommendations. Here are my top 10 picks of books to improve our understanding of racial relations, followed by my top 10 African-American history books.

Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man: 1952 novel deservedly on many “best 20th century American novels” lists.

Booker T. Washington’s Up From Slavery: A classic autobiography showing perseverance under pressure.

John Piper's Bloodlines: Race, Cross, and the Christian: An emphasis on sovereign grace, not sovereign race, makes the difference.

James McBride’s The Color of Water: A beautifully written African-American man’s tribute to his white mother.

Walter Wangerin Jr.’s Father and Son: The story of an Indiana pastor-author and his black adopted son.

John Perkins’ Let Justice Roll Down: Memoir by a pioneer in racial reconciliation.

Jason Riley’s Please Stop Helping Us: Criticism of the conventional civil rights movement and “how liberals make it harder for blacks to succeed.”

Ismael Hernandez’s Not Tragically Colored: How a Communist leader’s son rose above materialistic determinism and victimhood.

Shelby Steele’s Shame: How liberal social policies led to the near-disintegration of the black family and the general decline of public education.