Timeline for a pandemic disaster

March 24, 2020

Jamanetwork.com: “Nursing Homes Are Ground Zero for COVID-19 Pandemic," by Michael L. Barnett and David C. Grabowski

“Why are nursing homes so vulnerable to COVID-19? Nursing home residents are typically older adults with high levels of chronic illness and impairment. As such, they are particularly susceptible to severe complications and mortality from COVID-19. Unlike a hospital, a nursing home is someone’s home. Often, residents live in close quarters with one another, so it can be quite challenging to move or quarantine residents once they are sick. Moreover, caregivers move from room to room assisting residents, thus providing a further challenge in limiting the spread of infections. Compounding the risk, many staff do not have paid sick leave, so they may continue to work even while experiencing symptoms. Many staff and residents also do not consistently wash their hands, a perennial problem in health care facilities, and thereby spread the virus. …

“… In an epidemic like the COVID-19 outbreak, our response will only be as strong as the weakest, most vulnerable link.”

March 25, 2020

New York Department of Health memo to "Nursing Home Administrators, Directors of Nursing, and Hospital Discharge Planners":

"Advisory: Hospital Discharges and Admissions to Nursing Homes

… No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19 . NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

March 30, 2020

Boston.com: "What explains COVID-19’s lethality for the elderly? Scientists look to ‘twilight’ of the immune system," by Sharon Begley, STAT

“Researchers on Monday announced the most comprehensive estimates to date of elderly people’s elevated risk of serious illness and death from the new coronavirus: Covid-19 kills an estimated 13.4% of patients 80 and older, compared to 1.25% of those in their 50s and 0.3% of those in their 40s.

“The sharpest divide came at age 70. Although 4% of patients in their 60s died, more than twice that, or 8.6%, of those in their 70s did, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London and his colleagues estimated in their paper, published in Lancet Infectious Diseases.