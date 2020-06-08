“This is what we do over here”

The week that demonstrators around the United States displayed outrage over the police-instigated death of George Floyd, Camden, N.J., resident Brenda Antinore got an email from a captain in the Camden County Police Department.

Capt. Zsakhiem James sent out the department’s use of force policy, established in 2013, to local ministry leaders. He noted that the department wants to be transparent and also accountable to the community, so something like Floyd’s killing will not happen in Camden. Now, Camden police procedures do not allow chokeholds of any kind. James later told me the death of Floyd is “a stain on all of us” that set back by “decades” a movement toward “realistic community policing. It erodes the trust. It erases it.”

In Philadelphia, Pa., on the weekend after Floyd’s death, rioters smashed windshields of police vehicles, looters set fires in businesses, and police shot rubber bullets and tear gas into crowds of protestors. A social media video showed a Philadelphia SWAT officer pulling down the facemasks of kneeling protestors and spraying pepper spray into their faces. That incident is under investigation. Because of the violence, Philadelphia officials on May 31 ordered all retail stores to close at 2:30 p.m.

Just across the Delaware River in Camden, none of that happened. The weekend that riots began, a Camden hair salon owner organized a protest against police brutality, and contacted Camden police about it. The police, including the chief, asked if they could join the protest, and they marched with the protestors. At night things remained peaceful.

Camden’s protest with police joining in was more than a photo-op. It reflected years of work rebuilding trust between the police and residents of the city that a decade ago had a reputation as one of the most violent in America. Before all of this, the Camden police and community have regularly gone on “peace walks,” walking through neighborhoods together, sometimes praying as they go.

“The police have done a good job of not only ensuring public safety but cultivating bridges with the community,” said Ernest Grant II, lead pastor at Epiphany Camden and an African American. “I don’t feel like the police are antagonizing me or intentionally trying to stoke violence. They feel like the guardians and protectors.” He added that for systemic change in the city, “church can’t do it on their own, police can’t do it on their own.”

The week when protests rippled across the country, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show that Camden “could be a model.” Other police departments began to adopt some of the reforms that Camden had undertaken years ago.

“What we’ve done started long before last week,” said James. “You have to meet with the community in the absence of crisis. You have to put that social currency in the bank … before they need you.”

In 2012, Camden police were living a different story. Four officers attempted to arrest a suspected drug dealer, only to have a crowd of more than 100 attack them and free the suspect. That year Camden had a per capita murder rate five times that of Chicago. Several officers had pled guilty in a major corruption case.

State, county, and city leaders decided to dissolve the department entirely, turning it from a unionized city force into a non-unionized county force. Camden Mayor Frank Moran told me in 2018 that the police union had stood in the way of the reforms they tried to enact: “They were putting their interest ahead of the residents.”

The new Camden police force unionized after reforming, but with lower salaries. That allowed the county to hire more officers, which made a big difference in covering territory on foot patrol, the goal of its new community policing approach.

Camden Police Chief Scott Thomson, who retired last year, headed up the department through its dissolution and reformation. He and Moran both emphasized working with local faith leaders and walking neighborhoods. They also ramped up technology like Shotspotter, a gunshot detection system.

From 2012 to 2017, Camden achieved a 26 percent drop in violent crime. Excessive force complaints in Camden have dropped 95 percent since 2014. The approach, leading Camden out of its worst crime rates, came to the attention of national police groups and academics studying policing.

Local officials elsewhere took notice. Baltimore had a massive police corruption case that resulted in convictions for eight Baltimore officers. In 2018, Baltimore state delegate Bilal Ali proposed that the city follow what Camden did: dissolve the police department, rehire the good officers, and institute reforms. “There is a blueprint for success, empirical data to guide us, and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ali said about Camden.

Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh immediately dismissed the idea. The next year she resigned amid a fraud case, and since received a three-year prison sentence. Until the protests, other localities had not followed Camden’s radical approach of dissolving its police force to reform it. On June 7, a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council announced that it would vote to dissolve the Minneapolis police department, but unlike Camden, the council talked about a “police-free future,” and acknowledged it had no clear plan for what that might mean.