The road to reopening

Hair doesn’t stop growing in social isolation. That’s why on May 25, when John Floyd reopened the Brownsboro Center Barber Shop in Louisville, Ky., customers wearing face masks were waiting outside. Floyd began work at 4:30 a.m. that day and stayed busy until his shop closed 14 hours later.

Some procedures were different. Floyd wore a black face mask sprinkled with white hair clippings. He walked to the door to let in each customer. He pulled disposable masks from a cardboard box for customers who didn’t have one. After each haircut he walked the customer to the door, changed his black rubber gloves, grabbed a disinfectant wipe, and cleaned the door.

Floyd and many of his customers are white-haired, so they face more risk from COVID-19 than the young. But with extra rules in place from the Kentucky Board of Barbering, Floyd was ready to move forward: “We’re doing the best we can.”

Eight World Journalism Institute students in eight different states heard similar sentiments. While some large cities remained under lockdown, smaller ones—particularly in the Midwest and the South—were reopening, and sometimes tiptoeing around the orders of perhaps-overreaching governors.

GAZELLE SPORTS IN KALAMAZOO, MICH., for example, abided by the letter of the state executive order that required Michigan businesses to operate by appointment only—but staff members counted walk-ins as appointments as long as the store didn’t exceed capacity limits. On May 26, store manager Joe Trupp stood outside, armed with a face mask and clipboard to keep track of the number of customers inside. Staffers encouraged customers to wear masks, but they didn’t kick out unmasked customers: Instead, they served them in a separate section of the store.

“It’s not about rights, it’s about making sure everyone is comfortable and safe,” Trupp said. Staffers didn’t touch customers’ items during checkout. They wiped down every contact point after a customer left. By offering online shopping, virtual fitting appointments, limited walk-ins, and curbside pickup, Trupp hopes to bring back many former customers: “If we even get to 40-50 percent of what we used to be, we’ll be sustainable.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order—which she later canceled—extended a stay-at-home order until June 12, much to the dismay of Caffè Casa co-owner Kathy Beebe: On May 26, with the Kalamazoo restaurant sporting more potted plants than customers, she said that unless the state reopens more, her business is “on the chopping block.” Only a few customers trickled in that day under a “NOW OPEN” banner above the door, and Beebe doesn’t make them wear masks. Acoustic music echoed in its empty storefront. Blue tape on the floor marked spots for customers to stand 6 feet apart.

According to Michigan’s Department of Health, the county by then had suffered 801 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

WEST MICHIGAN BEEF CO. in Hudsonville, Mich., sits an hour’s drive up U.S. 131 from Kalamazoo—and company owner Don Vander Boon does not need a governor’s speech to tell him about COVID-19 dangers. By May 26, eight of his about 50 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. On May 1, one employee’s wife died from it, after probably contracting the disease from a noncompany source.

Vander Boon closed the beef processing plant on May 4 and reopened it two weeks later after a floor-to-ceiling sanitization. Among the changes: Another company steam cleans the break room, locker rooms, and offices four times each week. Employees who work within 6 feet of each other wear masks. Vander Boon and executives removed all tables from the break room and set up a tent outside for employees to go in during breaks. They check workers’ temperatures each day when they walk in. The plant is now back to processing 300,000 pounds of meat per day: “These past weeks are the first time I can ever remember being lauded as heroes and being told we’re essential.”

LIFE AND DEATH DID NOT APPEAR so close at hand at a Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) 400 miles south in the downstate Illinois city of Jacksonville. One employee sang along with a radio tune. Employees chattered, coffee brewed, and spoons stirred. Manager Jacob Goeringer said his Dunkin’ had increased weekly sales by roughly 46 percent during the coronavirus shutdown: Other coffee shops closed, so many new customers came to Dunkin’.

With Illinois in stage three of five reopening stages on May 25, restaurants could open with outdoor seating but only for 10 people: Stage four allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, and Goeringer was eager for that. His doughnut sales have decreased—coffee and sandwich sales took off—but he expects them to rise when customers can come in. On May 25 in the eating area, 18 chairs sat upside down on tables, and a sheet of plexiglass guarded a cash register. Many times each hour an employee wiped the counter around the register.

When Dunkin’ opened its dining room, stickers on the floor encouraged social distancing. On May 25, an employee without a mask took a Dunkin’ bag to a silver car outside and handed it to the customer through the car window. Goeringer was glad to see cars in a drive-thru line extending to the street, but he wants to see a line of people out the front door again. Morgan County had had only 34 known cases of COVID-19 and one death at the time.