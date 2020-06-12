The end of “one country, two systems”?

Ying Fuk Tsang, director of the divinity school at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, noted that although the national security law is not yet in place, it’s already having a silencing effect on Hong Kongers. Compared to last year’s extradition bill, fewer Christian groups have sent out statements condemning the new law. In addition, fewer Christians signed the statements and more people used their unofficial English names to sign rather than their Chinese names in an attempt to conceal their identity. Some churches are reluctant to speak out, afraid of facing repercussions once the bill comes into effect.

Ying said when news of the law first came out, some people purged their Facebook friend list of anyone who could be considered sensitive, while others changed their names or closed their accounts. VPN provider NordVPN noted on the day Beijing announced the law, downloads (which allows users to bypass the Great Firewall) increased by 120 times out of fears Hong Kong’s internet would also be censored.

Freedom of religion and freedom to worship in Hong Kong are protected by Articles 32 and 141 of the Basic Law, the territory’s mini-constitution. However, Beijing could charge Hong Kong churches with foreign interference as many churches have connections with the overseas church and pro-China newspapers have printed articles claiming Christianity is a “Western imperialist religion.” The broad definition of terms like subversion could also mean Hong Kong pastors who speak out about the government could be charged, much like their counterparts in mainland China: Authorities in Chengdu sentenced Pastor Wang Yi to nine years in prison on subversion charges.

Hong Kong’s democracy protests, which began in June of last year, caused divisions within churches between those who supported the establishment versus those who supported the protests. Some churches opened their sanctuaries to protesters, causing backlashes from church members who decried the violence of the protesters. Ying believes this divide will deepen with the national security law, as many fear that authorities would hold against them any outward sign of support for the protests.

Churches run many of the schools, hospitals, and social services in Hong Kong, and feel the need to stay quiet in order to continue their work in these areas. Others have relatives or business interests in China that could face danger if they partake in activities that authorities see as a threat to China’s national security.

Even more concerning, Ying noted, is the fate of the Falun Gong, a banned spiritual movement that China declared an “evil cult” in 1999. Pro-establishment lawmakers had pushed for a similar anti-cult law in Hong Kong, yet the bill failed as it encountered great opposition amid calls for religious freedom. Ying fears that after the passage of the national security law, authorities could ban Falun Gong from Hong Kong.

“What’s most worrisome about China’s concept of national security is it conflates the regime and country,” said legal scholar Benny Tai in a livestream in early June. Tai, a Christian, is the co-founder Occupy Central with Peace and Love. Authorities sentenced him to 16 months in prison last year for his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests. He was released on bail four months later.